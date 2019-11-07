Nation Politics 07 Nov 2019 What’s cooking ...
What’s cooking? BS Yediyurappa does HD Deve Gowda a favour!

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 7, 2019, 2:46 am IST
Updated Nov 7, 2019, 3:02 am IST
Sends police officer on leave after JD(S) supremo’s request n I’d to listen to him as he is ex-PM: BSY.
Chief Minister B.S. Yediyyurappa launches an App and brochure, ‘7th Economic Census at a Glance’, at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo: KPN)
 Chief Minister B.S. Yediyyurappa launches an App and brochure, ‘7th Economic Census at a Glance’, at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo: KPN)

Bengaluru: In what could be construed as a clear overture to the JD(S), Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa admitted on Wednesday that he had acceded to Janata Dal (S) supremo, H.D. Deve Gowda's request, and taken action against a police sub-inspector, who had filed an FIR against his party MLA’s son, Sharanagouda Patil Kandakur, for attempting to stop his convoy  last month.

Mr Yediyurappa said Mr Gowda had called him and said  that if the government failed to take action against the police officer concerned, he would stage a dharna outside his home. “As  Mr Gowda is a former Prime Minister,  I had to listen to him,” he said, adding that the SI, who had been asked to go on leave, would be later suspended.

 

It was during  Mr Yediyurappa’s visit to the flood-hit areas of Yadgir district last month that Mr Sharangouda Patil,  son of JD (S) MLA, Naganagouda Patil Kandakur , and other partymen  tried to stop his convoy in protest over his government’s decision to cut grants given by the previous H.D. Kumaraswamy government. The police filed an FIR against the agitators, including  Mr Sharangouda Patil and on October 22, Mr Gowda  staged a dharna as protest.

When the government did not respond, the JD(S) supremo spoke to Mr Yediyurappa and warned that he would stage a dharna outside his home unless the police officer was taken to task and this time the Chief Minister listened and gave in to his demand.

