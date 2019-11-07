Nation Politics 07 Nov 2019 Many MLAs in our par ...
Many MLAs in our party says BJP shouldnt form govt: Congress leader

ANI
Published Nov 7, 2019, 11:31 am IST
Updated Nov 7, 2019, 11:46 am IST
Responding to talks that Sena may form govt with Congress and NCP, Wadettiwar said his party has not received any proposal from the party.
 Newly-elected Congress MLAs do not want to see a BJP government in Maharashtra, party leader Vijay Namdevrao Wadettiwar said on Wednesday. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: Newly-elected Congress MLAs do not want to see a BJP government in Maharashtra, party leader Vijay Namdevrao Wadettiwar said on Wednesday.

"All of our MLAs are of the view that BJP should not be allowed to form a government. The BJP-led coalition ran the government for the last five years. What happened in Maharashtra? 16,000 farmers committed suicide," Wadettiwar told ANI after a meeting of state Congress Core Committee.

 

Responding to talks that Shiv Sena may form the government with Congress and NCP, Wadettiwar said his party has not received any proposal from the Uddhav Thackeray-led party. "We will mull over the proposal if we get any, but the final call will be taken by the central party leadership," he said.

Apart from the MLAs, senior Congress leaders Balasaheb Thorat, Ashok Chavan, Husain Dalwai, Vishwajeet Deshmukh, Sachin Sawant were present the meeting which was held at Wadettiwar's residence.

However, the leaders could not decide the party's next move amid talks of Shiv Sena forming the government with the support of Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

 

