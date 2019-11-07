Nation Politics 07 Nov 2019 Maintain harmony: PM ...
Nation, Politics

Maintain harmony: PM Modi urges ministers ahead of Ayodhya verdict

PTI
Published Nov 7, 2019, 8:26 am IST
Updated Nov 7, 2019, 8:48 am IST
The remarks of PM came days after BJP asked its spokespersons to refrain from making provocative statements on Ram temple issue.
Ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya issue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the matter with his council of ministers in Delhi on Wednesday and asked them to refrain from making unnecessary statements on the subject and maintain harmony in the country, sources said. (Photo: File)
 Ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya issue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the matter with his council of ministers in Delhi on Wednesday and asked them to refrain from making unnecessary statements on the subject and maintain harmony in the country, sources said. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya issue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the matter with his council of ministers in Delhi on Wednesday and asked them to refrain from making unnecessary statements on the subject and maintain harmony in the country, sources said.

The Prime Minister made these remarks at a meeting of the council of ministers, while asserting the need to maintain an atmosphere of amity and harmony in the country.

 

The Supreme Court is likely to deliver its verdict on the Ayodhya issue before Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi retires on November 17.

In the latest edition of his "Mann Ki Baat" radio programme on October 27, PM Modi had recalled how the government, political parties and civil society prevented attempts to create fissures when the Allahabad High Court ruling on the disputed land in Ayodhya was to be delivered in 2010.

He had described it as an example of how a united voice could strengthen the country.

The Prime Minister told his council of ministers that they should refrain from making unnecessary remarks on the issue and maintain an atmosphere of amity and harmony, the sources told PTI.

He also emphasised that the verdict should not be seen through the prism of victory and defeat, they added.

The remarks of the Prime Minister came days after the ruling BJP asked its workers and spokespersons to refrain from making provocative statements on the Ram temple issue. The party also told its MPs to visit their constituencies for maintaining calm.

The ruling party's ideological mentor, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), issued a similar word of caution to its cadre a few days ago.

The top leaders of the Sangh, at its recent meeting of "pracharaks", had asked them not to celebrate or carry out processions if the Ram temple verdict was in their favour.

Senior RSS and BJP leaders reached out to prominent Muslim clerics and intellectuals on Tuesday and held a meeting with them.

The meeting was held at the residence of Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi in the national capital.

The five-judge Constitution bench reserved its verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case on October 16 after a marathon 40-day hearing.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: ayodhya, ram mandir, bjp, narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

With just few days left for the Maharashtra government ending, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced that its leaders would meet the state Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Thursday at 10:30 am. (Photo: File)

BJP leaders to meet Maharashtra Guv today; Sena adament on 50:50 formula

The Pakistan Army was pushing for the Kartarpur corridor project with a strategic objective of promoting separatism in Punjab and Indian security forces will make no compromise if Islamabad tries to use it for ulterior motives, government sources said on Wednesday. (Photo: File)

Pak Army pushed Kartarpur to encourage separatism: sources

Youth Congress volunteers during protest against pollution in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo: Biplab Banerjee)

Time to hold state govts, bureaucrats liable for air pollution: Supreme Court

“In the light of the directive by the commission, it is directed to ensure that the accused belonging to SC and ST communities are not abused verbally or physically in police custody,” the advisory said. (Representation Image)

Madhya Pradesh police’s advisory sparks caste row, invites criticism



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple’s stunning new iPhone suddenly gets revealed

The biggest outcome is Apple’s constantly leaked plans to switch back the iPhone 12 to a boxier design that was seen on the iPhone 4 .
 

Here's what got Priyanka Chopra's attention during 'The White Tiger' shoot; see pics

Priyanka Chopra gorging on the Indian dessert. (Photo: Instagram)
 

New WhatsApp update allows users to select contacts that cannot add them to groups

WhatsApp has over 1.5 billion users globally, of which India alone accounts for about 400 million. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

These are the fastest Android phones of 2019 so far

After their popular ROG phone launched last year, the brand launched the insane ROG Phone II this year featuring great specs along with some neat hardware features for gaming.
 

'Lost lander, lost senses,' Twitter trolls ISRO for making Chetan Bhagat chief guest

On Monday, Bhagat tweeted saying that he was honoured to be at ISRO as the chief guest at the event and couldn't believe that he had been chosen to address them. (Photo: Instagram | Chetan Bhagat)
 

Microsoft and Nokia join hands again after USD 7 billion Lumia failure

Nokia is now primarily focussing on equipment and various services for communication enterprises.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Pak Army pushed Kartarpur to encourage separatism: sources

The Pakistan Army was pushing for the Kartarpur corridor project with a strategic objective of promoting separatism in Punjab and Indian security forces will make no compromise if Islamabad tries to use it for ulterior motives, government sources said on Wednesday. (Photo: File)

Breakthrough in BJP-Shiv Sena pact

Devendra Fadnavis and Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra may have new govt soon; BJP to meet governor tomorrow

A resolution to the BJP-Shiv Sena stalemate over government formation is expected and a new dispensation may take office before the term of the outgoing Assembly ends, sources said. (Photo: File)

Congress MP meets Nitin Gadkari, says no politics discussed

Nitin Gadkari

BJP-Sena should form govt soon, our mandate is to play role of Oppn: Pawar

(Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham