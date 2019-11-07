KCR’s shock to RTC: Pay Rs 452 crore transport tax

Hyderabad: As the deadline for RTC employees to rejoin their duties ended, with not many takers for the offer, and the trade union leaders adamant on continuing with their strike, threatening to intensify it, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao-led Telangana government, sighting no thaw to the standoff, have decided to go on further offensive.

The government has decided to give another brutal shock to the financially ailing TSRTC, with the Telangana Transport Authority (TTA) slapping a demand notice for payment of tax dues to the RTC.

Mamata Prasad, secretary, TTA, has served a notice on the RTC to pay up Rs 452.86 crore dues under the head of transport tax, and even asked the RTC to “pay and clear the dues immediately.”

According to sources in the Telangana government, said that apart from the TTA’s notice, the RTC also received another jolt from the Telangana High Court with regard to using of funds of the TSRTC Credit Cooperative Soci-ety (CCS) by the management of the RTC.