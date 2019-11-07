Nation Politics 07 Nov 2019 Breakthrough in BJP- ...
Nation, Politics

Breakthrough in BJP-Shiv Sena pact

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BHAGWAN PARAB
Published Nov 7, 2019, 1:51 am IST
Updated Nov 7, 2019, 1:57 am IST
BJP to meet Governor Koshyari; Uddhav calls MLAs to decide CM issue.
Devendra Fadnavis and Uddhav Thackeray
 Devendra Fadnavis and Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai: A breakthrough in the Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiv Sena stalemate over government formation in Maharashtra is expected Thursday. Though the two alliance partners remain adamant on their divergent stand on the issue of who will be the chief minister and for how long, with just two days left for the end of current Vidhan Sabha’s term, both the parties are under pressure to take a decision.

On Thursday, BJP leaders are scheduled to meet governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has called a meeting of his MLAs at his residence.

 

On Wednesday, in fact, BJP and Shiv Sena ministers met for the first time after the Assembly poll results were announced. Till now they had been communicating to each other mostly through the media.

Although the official agenda for the meeting was “wet drought” in the state, two senior Sena leaders – Eknath Shinde and Ramdas Kadam – held a separate meeting with CM Devendra Fadnavis after the ministers’ meeting. According to sources, the Sena, in its meeting at Matoshree, will decide whether to pursue the chief minister’s post for two-and-a-half years or settle for the deputy CM’s post in the BJP-led government.

BJP leaders have repeatedly said that the chief minister’s post is non-negotiable. Senior BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said that the Mahayuti (alliance) will form the government under the leadership of Mr Fadnavis.

“I will meet the governor tomorrow along with the state party chief, Chandrakant Patil. Our formula has been decided. Whatever disillusionment was there will be weeded out. The people of Maharashtra have given their mandate in the favour of Mahayuti,” he said. The Sena remains adamant on equal sharing of power and the chief minister’s post. Senior Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that BJP must accept Sena’s demand for the chief minister’s post for the first 2.5 years if the Sena-BJP government is to be formed.

...
Tags: shiv sena, bharatiya janata party
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Related Stories

Congress MP meets Nitin Gadkari, says no politics discussed

Latest From Nation

Dr K Laxman

Hyderabad: RTC Joint Action Committee plans million march on November 9

Telangana High Court

Hyderabad: PIL filed against route privatisation

Pamphlets containing information on safety awareness will also be distributed.

Security beefed up as Sabari season nears

Nitin Gadkari

Congress MP meets Nitin Gadkari, says no politics discussed



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here's what got Priyanka Chopra's attention during 'The White Tiger' shoot; see pics

Priyanka Chopra gorging on the Indian dessert. (Photo: Instagram)
 

New WhatsApp update allows users to select contacts that cannot add them to groups

WhatsApp has over 1.5 billion users globally, of which India alone accounts for about 400 million. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

These are the fastest Android phones of 2019 so far

After their popular ROG phone launched last year, the brand launched the insane ROG Phone II this year featuring great specs along with some neat hardware features for gaming.
 

'Lost lander, lost senses,' Twitter trolls ISRO for making Chetan Bhagat chief guest

On Monday, Bhagat tweeted saying that he was honoured to be at ISRO as the chief guest at the event and couldn't believe that he had been chosen to address them. (Photo: Instagram | Chetan Bhagat)
 

Microsoft and Nokia join hands again after USD 7 billion Lumia failure

Nokia is now primarily focussing on equipment and various services for communication enterprises.
 

Mississippi rated fattest state in America: report

US spends almost USD 200 billion a year on obesity-related health care costs. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Maharashtra may have new govt soon; BJP to meet governor tomorrow

A resolution to the BJP-Shiv Sena stalemate over government formation is expected and a new dispensation may take office before the term of the outgoing Assembly ends, sources said. (Photo: File)

Congress MP meets Nitin Gadkari, says no politics discussed

Nitin Gadkari

BJP-Sena should form govt soon, our mandate is to play role of Oppn: Pawar

(Photo: ANI)

Why new proposals, stick to what was discussed before polls: Sena's Raut to BJP

Amid the stalemate continuing over government formation in the state, Raut told reporters here that no fresh proposal has been received from the BJP or sent to it. (Photo: ANI)

Amid Maharashtra deadlock, Fadnavis meets RSS chief Bhagwat in Nagpur

After the state Assembly elections were announced, the BJP and the Shiv Sena are engaged at a standoff over the latter’s demand for a 50-50 power share, which means half the ministerial berths and a rotational system for the Chief Minister’s post. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham