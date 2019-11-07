BJP leaders to meet Maharashtra Guv today; Sena adament on 50:50 formula

With just few days left for the Maharashtra government ending, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced that its leaders would meet the state Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Thursday at 10:30 am. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: With just few days left for the Maharashtra government ending, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced that its leaders would meet the state Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Thursday at 10:30 am.

A delegation of the BJP, to be led by state unit president Chandrakant Patil, will meet Koshyari "with a message approved by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis," senior leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said on Wednesday. He was speaking to reporters outside Varsha, the official residence of the chief minister.

"The details of the meeting with the governor will be shared with media later," Mungantiwar said. He also informed that the party has decided to initiate procedure to select a new state unit president. He said incumbent Chandrakant Patil will remain in the next Cabinet.

"The procedure to select new state BJP chief will be completed by December 31," Mungantiwar said.

The BJP has adopted the policy of one person one rank. Patil, believed to be a close confidante of party chief Amit Shah, took charge as the state BJP president in July this year. He held Revenue ministry in the outgoing government.

The BJP and the Sena are locked in a stand-off over the post of chief minister in new government and sharing of ministerial portfolios. In the recent assembly polls, the BJP won the maximum 105 seats in the 288-member House. The Sena won 56 seats.