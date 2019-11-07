Nation Politics 07 Nov 2019 12 Assam MLAs ask So ...
Nation, Politics

12 Assam MLAs ask Sonia Gandhi to change their leader

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published Nov 7, 2019, 2:03 am IST
Updated Nov 7, 2019, 2:03 am IST
Saikia however refuted the allegation that he was non-committal on key issues during proceedings in the Assembly.
Sonia Gandhi
 Sonia Gandhi

Guwahati: In what may further dent the vote bank of the Opposition Congress, infighting within the rank and file of the party has come to light once again with 12 party MLAs writing to All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Sonia Gandhi, seeking a change of the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Debabrata Saikia.

The development comes close on the heels of former chief minister and octogenarian Congress leader Tarun Gogoi expressing his willingness to take over the reins of the state Congress from incumbent Ripun Bora, following the party’s debacle in the recent by-polls to four Assembly seats.

 

It is significant that the Congress not only failed to win any seat in the by-polls but also lost the minority-dominated traditional seat of Jonia to the AIUDF which came into existence in 2005 because of the differences bet-ween Mr Gogoi and some Muslim leaders.

Mr Gogoi, however, dismissed rumours that he sought the sacking of Mr Bora as state party president when he met Mrs Gandhi in New Delhi Monday.

“I met the party president Monday but I did not discuss any matter regarding the party’s organisational affairs. We discussed a lot of national issues,” Mr Gogoi said.

A day later, the group of MLAs, known as the Tarun Gogoi loyalists, wrote to the Congress president, “Madam, we being the main Opposition in the Assem-bly, should have been able to highlight the failures (of the Assam government) and should have made a scathing attack on the ruling party in every session. But, we have miserably failed because of the poor leadership of our CLP. Our CLP leader Debabrata Saikia is neither vocal nor does he remain alert in the Assembly. He is timid and his voice is hardly heard. Consequently, we have missed many vital issues in the Assembly.”

The MLAs added in their letter, “Madam, we still have two years till the 2021 Assembly elections, and we should be very serious and play a very effective role in the house from now on to corner the government.”

Under the circumstances, as stated above and in the greater interest of the party, we, the following members of the Assam Legislative Assembly would like to request you to kindly change the CLP leadership immediately and appoint a vocal and effective member with legislative experience for the past many years in consultation with the state high command of the party.”

Mr Saikia however refuted the allegation that he was non-committal on key issues during proceedings in the Assembly. “I may have a low voice but that is a natural drawback, if that is what they want to say. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh is the most successful Indian PM and he is the tallest economist at the global level, and is still so soft-spoken,” Mr Saikia said.

Assam Congress president Mr Bora also clarified, “I am a soldier of the party and whatever instructions the party high command gives, I am ready to follow them. Change of leadership is not an unusual phenomenon. But, it is under my leadership that the Congress in Assam won three seats in the last Lok Sabha elections, in which the party could not win a single seat in 22 states.” He however refused to engage in any diatribe while asserting that the party will have to work at the grassroots level to strengthen the morale of the party workers.

...
Tags: all india congress committee, sonia gandhi, assam government
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)


Latest From Nation

Spotted deer in illegal captivity at a coffee plantation in Sakleshpur. Forest officials have started the operation to rescue them. (Photo: DC)

Hassan: Forest officials rescue deer in captivity in coffee estate

Poet from Telangana Gaddar appeared before the JMFC court in the taluk on Wednesday. (Photo: DC)

Gaddar appears in Pavagada court in 2005 Naxal attack case

In this file picture opposition party leader Siddaramaih paying floral tribute to former CM Devaraja Urs portrait

Siddaramaiah draws up strategy to woo Ahinda voters in time for bypolls

B S Yediyurappa

BS Yediyurappa keeps his promise, sets up new authority to tackle traffic



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here's what got Priyanka Chopra's attention during 'The White Tiger' shoot; see pics

Priyanka Chopra gorging on the Indian dessert. (Photo: Instagram)
 

New WhatsApp update allows users to select contacts that cannot add them to groups

WhatsApp has over 1.5 billion users globally, of which India alone accounts for about 400 million. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

These are the fastest Android phones of 2019 so far

After their popular ROG phone launched last year, the brand launched the insane ROG Phone II this year featuring great specs along with some neat hardware features for gaming.
 

'Lost lander, lost senses,' Twitter trolls ISRO for making Chetan Bhagat chief guest

On Monday, Bhagat tweeted saying that he was honoured to be at ISRO as the chief guest at the event and couldn't believe that he had been chosen to address them. (Photo: Instagram | Chetan Bhagat)
 

Microsoft and Nokia join hands again after USD 7 billion Lumia failure

Nokia is now primarily focussing on equipment and various services for communication enterprises.
 

Mississippi rated fattest state in America: report

US spends almost USD 200 billion a year on obesity-related health care costs. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Breakthrough in BJP-Shiv Sena pact

Devendra Fadnavis and Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra may have new govt soon; BJP to meet governor tomorrow

A resolution to the BJP-Shiv Sena stalemate over government formation is expected and a new dispensation may take office before the term of the outgoing Assembly ends, sources said. (Photo: File)

Congress MP meets Nitin Gadkari, says no politics discussed

Nitin Gadkari

BJP-Sena should form govt soon, our mandate is to play role of Oppn: Pawar

(Photo: ANI)

Why new proposals, stick to what was discussed before polls: Sena's Raut to BJP

Amid the stalemate continuing over government formation in the state, Raut told reporters here that no fresh proposal has been received from the BJP or sent to it. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham