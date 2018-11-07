TRS sure to get 100 seats, insists KTR

Hyderabad: Telangana’s information technology and municipal administration minister K.T. Rama Rao said on Tuesday that his party, the Telangana Rashtra Samiti, will win with a thumping majority of 100 seats in the Assembly election next month.

In an interaction with mediapersons, he said the rumours that irrigation minister Harish Rao was working to defeat the TRS in Gajwel were baseless and rubbish. Mr Rama Rao said that the desire of all TRS leaders, including himself and Harish Rao, is that K. Chandrasekhar Rao will be Telangana Chief Minister for the next 15 years. He said for him and Harish Rao, family is first and politics is not above the family.

He said people will not believe the Congress-led Mahakutami. The common man has tremendous confidence in the Chief Minister and looks up to him.

Sporadic incidents of protest in the party after the announcement of the 105 candidates have settled down and the party cadre is concentrating on a huge victory in the polls, he added.

He termed the early dissolution of the Assembly and announcement of the candidates as a master stroke.

“We didn’t feel that there will be any earth shaking developments after the announcement of the candidates by the Mahakutami and, in fact, after the announcements of candidates our position has been better,” he declared.

He said the alliance between Professor Kodandaram and the Congress in not new; Kodandaram had supported the Congress in the 2014 polls and also succeeded in getting seats for his followers in 2014.

He discarded reports of an adverse impact on Andhra people living in Telangana because of the comments made by Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao against his Andhra counterpart. Caste, he said, is not a big issue in Telangana during elections.