KCR picks Prabhakar Reddy as his party candidate for Munugode bypoll

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 7, 2022, 1:40 pm IST
Updated Oct 7, 2022, 1:40 pm IST
 Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (Image: DC)

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to field Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy as TRS' candidate for the upcoming Munugode assembly bypoll.

An official release from Rao's office said Reddy's candidature was finalised based on survey reports and his association with the grassroots workers.

The bypoll has been necessitated after sitting Congress MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy resigned on August 2. He subsequently joined the BJP and will be contesting as the national party's candidate.

The Congress has decided to field Palvai Sravanthi.

The Election Commission on October 3 announced that the byelection for the Munugode assembly constituency in Telangana would be held on November 3.
Bypolls to six other vacant assembly seats spread across five states will be also held on November 3, the Election Commission announced.

A gazette notification for the bypoll will be issued on October 7 and the last date for filing of nominations will be October 14. The election will be held on November 3 and the counting of votes on November 6, the election body said.

