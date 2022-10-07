ED raids making TRS leaders jittery: BJP

BJP spokesperson N.V. Subhash (in picture), in a statement here on Friday, said that minister K.T. Rama Rao’s statement that there was no reason for the TRS to be worried about ED or CBI raids was an open expression of the fear haunting the ruling party. — DC File Image

HYDERABAD: The latest raids in the city by sleuths from Enforcement Directorate (ED) probing the Delhi liquor scam is sending jitters among the TRS leadership, the BJP claimed on Friday. A bigger worry for the party was the way the involvement of its prominent leaders was emerging, it said.

BJP spokesperson N.V. Subhash, in a statement here on Friday, said that minister K.T. Rama Rao’s statement that there was no reason for the TRS to be worried about ED or CBI raids was an open expression of the fear haunting the ruling party.

Criticising Rao’s contention, Subhash said there was no truth in the allegation that the Centre was using the probe agencies to target Opposition leaders.

“If they have nothing to hide, then why should they worry or get jittery,” he said. Raids are being conducted in various states and not just in Telangana in connection with liquor scam, he said. The central agencies are independent and they have their own sources of information regarding corruption, he added.

He said Friday’s raids exposed the fact that there was a nexus between TRS leaders and some media houses in the state for routing the ill-gotten money from the liquor scam. The Chief Minister’s kin should come clean on their role in the scam, Subhash demanded.