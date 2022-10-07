  
Andhra Pradesh sees different reactions to launch of BRS by KCR

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 7, 2022, 12:00 am IST
Updated Oct 7, 2022, 7:10 am IST
Secunderabad Parliament incharge and TRS state general secretary Bandi Ramesh erected flex of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao and new national party on Bandar Road in Vijayawada on Thursday. (DC)
  Secunderabad Parliament incharge and TRS state general secretary Bandi Ramesh erected flex of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao and new national party on Bandar Road in Vijayawada on Thursday. (DC)

VIJAYAWADA: Different reactions are coming out in AP on launch of Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) by Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday.

Ruling YSR Congress leaders said there is nothing wrong in establishing BRS, though it will have no impact on AP. Telugu Desam chief N. Chandrababu Naidu, who had arrived along with his wife Bhuvaneswari at Kanaka Durga temple on Vijaya Dashami, responded with a simple laugh but no answer.

Senior YSRC leader and education minister Botcha Satyanarayana said TRS has converted into BRS for their political reasons and strategies. BRS will be just one of the many political parties in AP. He felt it will have no effect on YSRC in AP.

Deputy Chief Minister Peedika Rajanna Dora said KCR’s party cannot survive in Andhra Pradesh. "How can we allow KCR to come here and dominate our people? He did not accept Hyderabad as joint capital. People will not accept his hegemony here (in AP),” he observed.

YSRC state general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy welcomed the coming of new parties in a democracy. He opined that new parties increase competition and improve performance of parties.

Housing minister Jogi Ramesh said they have no objection to launch of any national party. “But if they try to create any trouble for our party, we shall retaliate strongly,” he remarked.

Another senior YSRC leader and TTD Trust Board chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy said any party floated will be no match for YSRC. The party’s welfare schemes will bring Jagan back to power, he maintained.

Former Congress MP from Rajahmundry Vundavalli Arun Kumar said he might even vote for BRS in the next elections in Andhra Pradesh, because KCR was strongly fighting against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), affirming that he would vote for any party that opposes BJP.

Senior political leader Akula Srinivas Kumar said KCR is responsible for bifurcation of united Andhra Pradesh. He had spread hatred against Andhra people. He has also created a lot of problems for AP since bifurcation with regard to irrigation projects, water sharing, revenue issues and payment of debts. He wondered how KCR could come to Andhra, forgetting all the damage he has done to AP and its people.

