Nation Politics 07 Oct 2021 Use PM Modi's p ...
Nation, Politics

Use PM Modi's pictures in central schemes implemented: BJP's appeal to TN CM

ANI
Published Oct 7, 2021, 11:31 am IST
Updated Oct 7, 2021, 11:31 am IST
The Tamil Nadu BJP cadre indulged in the cleaning of streets at Chennai's Royapuram
BJP leader Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy. (Photo: Wikipedia)
 BJP leader Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy. (Photo: Wikipedia)

Chennai: Tamil Nadu BJP national co-in charge Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy on Thursday requested Chief Minister MK Stalin to use Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pictures for central government schemes implemented in the state.

Speaking to ANI during the celebration of two decades of PM Modi in public office, Reddy said, "I appeal to Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin to use the image of PM Modi in central government's schemes to Tamil Nadu and to not politicise it by avoiding the image of PM Modi while using central government's fund."

 

"PM Modi has given several good schemes to Tamil Nadu and has allotted funds for the uplift of the Tamilians," he added.

As a part of the celebration, the Tamil Nadu BJP cadre indulged in the cleaning of streets at Chennai's Royapuram.

Reddy, along with TN Fisherman wing chief Sathish participated in the cleanliness programme.

They cleaned the streets and sowed bleaching powder here. The cadre also distributed free food to the needy and wrote postcards to PM Modi from Chennai, congratulating his service to the nation.

PM Modi today completes 20 years in public office. With this, he becomes the longest-serving head of an elected government after Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi.

 

...
Tags: tamil nadu bjp
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Nation

Supreme Court (PTI)

Lakhimpur violence: SC asks UP government to file status report on arrested

The area has been cordoned off and a hunt has been launched to nail the attackers. (Representational image: AFP)

Two teachers killed in terrorist attack in Srinagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI/File)

PM Modi completes 20 years in public office, BJP leaders laud him

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and other guests inaugurating the festivities. (Photo: Twitter/@CMofKarnataka)

411th Mysore Dasara festivities inaugurated



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Karnataka BJP fields Shivaraj Sajjanar, Ramesh Bhusanur from Hanagal, Sindagi bypoll

The bypolls to the two segments are scheduled for October 30. (Photo: PTI/Representational Image)

KCR, Jagan siblings of Modi: Jagga Reddy

Congress MLA Jagga Reddy

Sidhu resigns as Punjab PCC President, gives Congress a jolt

Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu. (Photo: PTI)

Rahul, Priyanka go to Lakhimpur Kheri after standoff at Lucknow airport

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra meet the family members of deceased farmer Lavpreet Singh in Lakhimpur Kheri, Wednesday, Oct 6, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Son claims Lalu being held captive

Former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap. (Photo: ANI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->