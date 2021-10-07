Use PM Modi's pictures in central schemes implemented: BJP's appeal to TN CM

Chennai: Tamil Nadu BJP national co-in charge Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy on Thursday requested Chief Minister MK Stalin to use Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pictures for central government schemes implemented in the state.

Speaking to ANI during the celebration of two decades of PM Modi in public office, Reddy said, "I appeal to Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin to use the image of PM Modi in central government's schemes to Tamil Nadu and to not politicise it by avoiding the image of PM Modi while using central government's fund."

"PM Modi has given several good schemes to Tamil Nadu and has allotted funds for the uplift of the Tamilians," he added.

As a part of the celebration, the Tamil Nadu BJP cadre indulged in the cleaning of streets at Chennai's Royapuram.

Reddy, along with TN Fisherman wing chief Sathish participated in the cleanliness programme.

They cleaned the streets and sowed bleaching powder here. The cadre also distributed free food to the needy and wrote postcards to PM Modi from Chennai, congratulating his service to the nation.

PM Modi today completes 20 years in public office. With this, he becomes the longest-serving head of an elected government after Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi.