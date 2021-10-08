Nation Politics 07 Oct 2021 Palle Dawakhanas acr ...
Nation, Politics

Palle Dawakhanas across villages: CM KCR

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 8, 2021, 12:00 am IST
Updated Oct 8, 2021, 12:00 am IST
Palle, Pattani Pragathi transformed TS, Palle Dawakhanas soon in TS: KCR
Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo: Twitter)
 Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo: Twitter)

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao announced in the Legislative Assembly that the state government will soon establish ‘Palle Dawakhanas’ (village hospitals) in all villages on the lines of ‘Basti Dawakhanas’ in the city.

Rao said that the Palle Dawakhanas would be provided with a doctor, a nurse and an attender and people can avail diagnosis and treatment for minor ailments and essential medicines free of cost.

 

Replying to a short discussion on ‘Palle Pragathi-Patta Pragathi schemes’ in the House, he said that both the schemes of the TRS government had transformed villages and towns. A remarkable improvement was being seen in cleanliness, sanitation, greenery and civic infrastructure.

Rao said the state government has been releasing Rs 227 crore to rural local bodies every month under Palle Pragathi and Rs 112 crore every month to urban local bodies under Pattani Pragathi for taking up development programmes.

The Chief Minister stated that the Centre has sanctioned Rs 831 crore under Amrut scheme and Rs 196 crore each to Warangal and Karimnagar under Smart Cities Mission adding that Rs 1,753 crore was spent by the Union and state governments together on these schemes.

 

He said Telangana topped the country in utilisation of NREGA funds with which the state government constructed a vaikunta dhamam, dumping yard, rythu vedika, rythu kallam (used to dry the harvest), and a nursery in every village as part of palle pragathi due to which all villages have turned clean and green.

MAUD minister K.T. Rama Rao, who also replied to the debate, said that the state government had spent Rs 67,500 crore for the development of Hyderabad till October last year. He said Rs 2,734 crore was spent on Pattana Pragathi so far for the development of all municipalities. He said Rs 858 crore is being spent on a strategic nala development programme in the city and Rs 5,378 crore on urban Mission Bhagiratha.

 

