Karnataka BJP fields Shivaraj Sajjanar, Ramesh Bhusanur from Hanagal, Sindagi bypoll

PTI
Published Oct 7, 2021, 10:46 am IST
Updated Oct 7, 2021, 11:04 am IST
Sajjanar will contest from Hanagal, while Bhusanur is fielded from Sindagi
The bypolls to the two segments are scheduled for October 30. (Photo: PTI/Representational Image)
 The bypolls to the two segments are scheduled for October 30. (Photo: PTI/Representational Image)

Bengaluru: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday announced fielding Shivaraj Sajjanar from Hanagal and Ramesh Bhusanur from Sindagi Assembly constituencies respectively for the by-polls to the two segments on October 30.

The BJP said in a statement that the BJP national general secretary and Karnataka in charge Arun Singh communicated that Sajjanar and Bhusanur will be fielded in the by-polls.

 

Fielding Sajjanar has come as a surprise as there were strong rumours that the party would give ticket to former Hanagal MLA late C M Udasi's daughter-in-law Revathi Udasi.

It was Udasi's demise in June this year, which had necessitated the bypoll to Hanagal constituency.

Sajjanar is a former BJP MLA from Haveri and a long time close aide of former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, BJP sources said.

On the other hand, Ramesh Bhusanur's candidature was in the offing and it was quite certain that he would get the ticket.

