The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Politics 07 Oct 2020 NDA backs Nitish Kum ...
Nation, Politics

NDA backs Nitish Kumar, snubs Chirag Paswan

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published Oct 7, 2020, 7:24 am IST
Updated Oct 7, 2020, 7:24 am IST
'Nitish Kumar is the leader of NDA in Bihar and there is no ifs and buts about it’
Bihar chief minister and NDU president Nitish Kumar with senior BJP leader and deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi at a press conference in Patna ahead of Bihar polls. — PTI photo
 Bihar chief minister and NDU president Nitish Kumar with senior BJP leader and deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi at a press conference in Patna ahead of Bihar polls. — PTI photo

With only two days left for nomination for the first phase of Assembly elections, the JD(U) and BJP on Tuesday announced the much awaited seat-sharing pact and said that Nitish Kumar is the chief ministerial candidate of NDA in Bihar.

At a joint press conference in Patna, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said that his party JD(U) has been allotted 122 seats and the BJP has been given 121 seats. Jitan Ram Manjhi, who returned to the NDA fold a month earlier, has been given seven seats from the JD(U).

 

“JD(U) has been allotted 122 seats. We are giving seven seats to HAM. BJP will allot seats to VIP from their quota,” Mr Kumar said.

Dismissing rumours of misunderstanding between the JD(U) and BJP, he said that they have been working together for the development of the state. The confusion in NDA was created after Chirag Paswan’s LJP recently walked out of the alliance, saying it won’t accept the leadership of Nitish Kumar in Bihar.

“People keep saying so many things but I just do my work. I want to say, how did Ram Vilas Paswan reach Rajya Sabha? Do you think he reached there without our party’s support? How many seats do they have in Bihar Assembly, just two? So it is clear that JD(U) and BJP supported him,” Mr Kumar said.

 

Political analysts are of the view that Chirag Paswan quitting NDA may change the political scenario in the state. Reports suggest that the party has been trying to expand its base in Bihar by wooing leaders who are being refused tickets from the JD(U).

The BJP also used the occasion to rebuff the LJP and clarified that “any party rejecting the leadership of Nitish Kumar will not be part of the NDA in Bihar”.

Senior BJP leader and Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi said that his party has already clarified that “Nitish Kumar is the leader of NDA in Bihar and there is no ifs and buts about it”.

 

“Mr Ram Vilas Paswan in not well and we want him to recover soon. Had he been well all this would not have happened,” Mr Modi added.

...
Tags: bihar assembly elections, bihar chief minister nitish kumar
Location: India, Bihar, Patna


Latest From Nation

Sabarimala (PTI file image)

Sabarimala to allow 1,000 devotees per day

EAM S. Jaishankar with US secretary of State Mike Pompeo at a meeting in Tokyo. — PTI photo

Quad meet slams China on coronavirus, graft, coercion

Bihar chief minister and NDU president Nitish Kumar with senior BJP leader and deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi at a press conference in Patna ahead of Bihar polls. — PTI photo

Bihar polls: JD (U) allotted 122 seats, BJP 121, says Nitish Kumar

The average daily COVID-19 positivity rate has declined from 9.21 per cent recorded between September 16-22 to 6.82 per cent registered between September 30 to October 6 (PTI pic)

Steady decline in COVID cases, claims govt



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

RAJ 136/9, Overs 18.0, MI VS RAJ Match 20, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

MI VS RR Match 20, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Delhi Capitals best Royal Challengers Bangalore by 59 runs, climb back to top spot

Pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada led a fine bowling display to end with excellent figures of 4/24, including picking up the big wicket of Virat Kohli. (File Photo | PTI)
 

Full Scorecard RCB vs DEL Match 19, Delhi Capitals win by 59 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RCB VS DC Match 19, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Marcus Stoinis, Prithvi Shaw power Delhi to 196/4 against Bangalore

Marcus Stoinis (right) and Rishabh Pant (37) immediately stitched up an 89-run partnership. (Photo | iplt20.com)
 

Delhi Capitals’ leg spinner Amit Mishra out of IPL after finger injury

The 37-year-old, who last played for India in a Twenty20 match against England in February 2017, has been one of the top performers in league cricket. (Photo | PTI)
 

Shane Watson, Faf Du Plessis lead Chennai to 10-wicket win

Watson (83 off 53 balls) hit his first half-century of the season and together with Du Plessis, who smashed 87 of 53 balls, led Chennai past Punjab’s 178 for four. (Photo | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Bihar polls: JD (U) allotted 122 seats, BJP 121, says Nitish Kumar

Bihar chief minister and NDU president Nitish Kumar with senior BJP leader and deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi at a press conference in Patna ahead of Bihar polls. — PTI photo

Naga accord 'draft' finalised, demand for separate flag rejected

Nagaland governor and interlocutor R.N. Ravi

PM Modi asks CMs to focus on micro containment zones to curb COVID

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. — PTI photo

Kamal Nath accuses BJP of pulling down his government by indulging in horse trading

Congress leader Kamal Nath. (PTI)

Important Southies sacked in BJP's party reshuffle

BJP chief J P Nadda is betting on youth to make a breakthrough in the south. (PTI file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham