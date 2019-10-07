Nation Politics 07 Oct 2019 No issue in expressi ...
No issue in expressing the desire: Javadekar on Uddhav Thackeray's statement

Published Oct 7, 2019, 7:06 pm IST
Updated Oct 7, 2019, 7:06 pm IST
BJP will be contesting on 150 seats while Shiv Sena on 124 constituencies in the forthcoming Assembly elections in Maharashtra.
 Union minister Prakash Javadekar. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: After Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray reiterated his promise of seeing a 'Shiv Sainik' become the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar stated that there is no issue in expressing a desire.

"Icha vyakt karne me kya burai hai, vastavta kya hogi wo baad me dekhenge. (There is no issue in expressing a desire, what will be the reality we will see later)," Javadekar told media here when asked about Thackeray's statement.

 

Talking to the party's mouthpiece, Saamana, Thackeray said, "I will not sit silent until I fulfill the promise given to Shiv Sena chief (Bal Thackeray). I will make his Shiv Sainik the Chief Minister. I will not leave politics until this happens."

Asked whether BJP will listen, Thackeray replied, "It is my promise and I will fulfill it."

BJP will be contesting on 150 seats while Shiv Sena on 124 constituencies in the forthcoming Assembly elections in Maharashtra. Other allies have got 14 seats.

Maharashtra, which has 288-member Assembly, will go to polls on October 21, while the counting of votes will take place on October 24.

