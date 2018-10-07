DC Exclusive: Minorities will teach KCR, says N Uttam Kumar Reddy

Telangana Congress president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy takes objection to the government’s intolerance of dissent, as much as he highlights its alleged corruption and failure to fulfil promises.

“What the Telangana people are unable to tolerate is the arrogance of KCR and his family members, their suppression of all democratic institutions, their severe repression of any voice of decent and their misuse of the police to suppress Opposition or even civil society when they are protesting for the basic rights of the people,” Mr Reddy said in an exclusive interview.

To criticism that the Congress’ pre-poll promises are too extravagant and cannot be supported by the exchequer, the TPCC president said, “We have done a very careful analysis of what the people want and what the Budget can cover. We held a series of meetings with financial experts and announced our promises in line with what the state Budget can afford.”

“My wife is also an MLA, we have no children and we are both committed to working for the good of the public,” the TPCC chief said in a free-ranging interview. Excerpts.

Q Do you think people are happy with the TRS government?

When Telangana state was created, almost all sections of society, be it students, unemployed youth, Dalits, tribals, BCs, Muslims, farmers, farm labour or women self-help groups, felt that their lives would improve. On the day the TRS government was formed in June 2014, it undoubtedly enjoyed the goodwill of the people.

But, over the last four-and-a-half years, almost all sections of society are feeling that not only have their lives not become better, they have actually become worse. Even more important, what the Telangana people are unable to tolerate is the arrogance of KCR and his family members, their suppression of all democratic institutions, their severe repression of any voice of decent and their misuse of the police to suppress Opposition or even civil society when they are protesting for the basic rights of the people. Today, the people of Telangana feel that KCR and his family must be taught a lesson for their arrogance, dictatorial attitude, for their corrupt ways and the Congress is definitely their preferred alternative.

Also, we have announced several specific, concrete measures that we will take immediately on forming government, such as the number of jobs that will be provided or vacancies filled in a specified timeframe, the measures we have announced to improve the lot of farmers or the huge financial incentives and encouragement that we are going to give women self-help groups or the revolutionary steps we are going to bring in to markedly improve the civil supply system so that all BPL families will get their monthly rations at a nominal cost. These and many other steps we have announced have received huge response from the Telangana society.

Q What is the main slogan for the Congress for the elections?

Our slogan “KCR Hatao Telangana Bachao”. Because, as I said earlier, not only has there been no development, there has been a systematic effort to destroy all democratic institutions in Telangana. This is not acceptable to the people.

Q Do you think corruption will be a major issue in campaign?

Among all the state governments so far, KCR and his family members have been the most corrupt. When we try to question their corruption, KCR tries to insult or humiliate the Opposition leaders. The people are watching this. We are quite sure the corrupt ways of KCR and his family members will bring down their party.

Q During the 2014 elections, there are many corruption allegations against the Congress regarding Dr Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy and Jagan Mohan Reddy. Do you think that you lost the elections because of those allegations?

No, we lost in 2014 because of many factors. Firstly, we faced a huge anti-incumbency as we were in power both at the Centre and in the state for 10 years before that. Secondly, the promises of KCR attracted a majority of the population, Thirdly, we made mistakes at that time. We will not repeat them, we will win the Assembly elections. I don’t want to go into those mistakes now.

Q Will there be no Congress government in the state? Is it going to be a grand alliance government?

There has been no discussion so far. We are open to all options. We are open to the option of forming government on our own or forming one with the allies depending on the situation. The issue will be decided by the Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. He will discuss with senior leaders at that point of time. It is premature to talk about it now.

Q There are so many leaders in the Congress who are competing to be CM. Are you an aspirant?

It is a tradition in the Congress that the Chief Minister will be decided after the elections. Rahul Gandhi will decide it. Most seniors in the party and I will accept any decision that is taken by Rahul Gandhi. The media distorts the issue of CM candidate in the party. It is a matter of pride that there are many leaders in the Telangana Congress who have both the experience and the ability to be Chief Minister. This is not a disadvantage and we feel it as an advantage. Anybody becoming CM is okay with me.

Q Will there be any back-stabbing among the CM aspirants?

No, today we are working in a very good atmosphere. It is the media that is saying that there are differences. We are united in our battle and unanimous among ourselves. Any such issues will be discussed after the elections.

Q Why did the Congress not take action against Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy who spoke against the leadership?

This issue is pending with the AICC, we will be discussing it with them in the next three or four days. The TPCC disciplinary committee has sent a report which was forwarded to the AICC. These issues will be decided by them, I do not want to comment.

Q You have said that soon after coming to power you will initiate an inquiry into the corruption charges against the KCR government. The same was said by Dr Rajasekhar Reddy in 2004 and Mr Chandrasekhar Rao in 2014. Are you really going to do this?

The next Congress government, whoever will be a part of it, will inquire into the wrong doings of the present government and necessary action will be taken.

Q Then, why are you accusing Mr Rao of carrying out political vendetta, when you will be doing the same?

We will go by facts and definitely there will be an inquiry. Action will be taken according to the report.

Q The TRS government is digging up old cases against Congress leaders. How will you deal with it?

KCR is trying to target Congress leaders, he is afraid of us. That is the reason he is using derogatory and abusive language and trying use the police and Central and state government agencies to fix Congress leaders. If he is really confident of winning with a comfortable majority, why is he targeting our leaders? Anyway, we are not afraid and will fight back. KCR is mistaken if he thinks his words or his use of government agencies will browbeat us. This is not going to work.

Q You are saying that the I-T raids against Congress leader A. Revanth Reddy were jointly planned by Mr Chandrasekhar Rao and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. If that is true, why did the I-T department raid the houses of TRS MP P. Srinivas Reddy?

I think it was only to cover up and make it look neutral. We have never heard in 70 years of Indian democracy that the Central government agencies were used to influence polls. It is happening for the first time and society is watching.

Q According to a Congress survey, you will get 70 per cent of the votes. The TRS survey shows that it will win 100 seats. How can the two reports be so different? Is this a mind game?

We think that KCR is doing surveys in other states. In Telangana state, the people’s mandate is clear. We are going to form government with an overwhelming majority.

Q If you are confident of the Congress coming to power, why are you taking other parties along with you to fight against Mr Chandrasekhar Rao?

We have given a call to all organisations of employees, students, youth, civil society and political forces to join us in ridding Telangana of this corrupt, dictatorial and despotic family. In line with our call, we are discussing with like-minded parties. We are first discussing the common agenda and then we will discuss about seat-sharing.

Q The TRS says you will need the Budget of all the southern states to fulfil the sops you have promised. What do you say?

We have done a very careful analysis of what the people want and what the Budget can cover. We held a series of meetings with financial experts and announced our promises in line with what the state Budget can afford. We feel the priorities of the KCR government are wrong. With the right priorities, what we announced can definitely be met comfortably within the Budget of 2019-20.

Q What will be the impact of the BJP on the elections?

The BJP is a very nominal force in Telangana state and our surveys show that they will get fewer seats than they are holding presently.

Q Don’t you think that the BJP will split the anti-government vote?

I think whatever votes will be polled for the BJP are TRS votes because undoubtedly the TRS is sailing with the BJP for the last four-and-a-half years. The TRS has voted for the BJP in the elections for President, Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman. TRS has supported the BJP during the no-confidence motion in Parliament, demonetisation and GST. So, the BJP and TRS are seen as partners in the public view.

Q What is the stand of the Congress, when it comes to Minorities?

The Minorities of Telangana including Muslims, Christians and others have seen that KCR is working as an agent of Modi. It is almost like Bada Modi in Delhi and Chota Modi in Hyderabad. The minorities will teach KCR a befitting lesson. The reason that the KCR has called for early elections is to cheat the minorities again. He thinks he can get the minorities votes now, win the elections and form an alliance with the BJP for the Parliament elections. The minorities have seen through his drama and are all set to bury the TRS.

Q Will Owaisi carry the Minorities?

We only wish to question Mr Asaduddin Owaisi that all occasions in the last four-and-a-half years KCR has openly backed the BJP on all critical issues, why is he giving his support to Modi and KCR? He should answer the minorities. Is it because of land deals? Or is it because of any cases being withdrawn? Why was the report of the Alair encounter (of four terror suspcets) not put in the public domain? Why has he not questioned KCR after a acquittal of the Macca Masjid case accused? The TS government has taken no measure to file an appeal in the higher court. Why is Owaisi not questioning KCR who supported the BJP when it interfered with Muslim personal law?