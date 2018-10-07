search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Congress flays KCR for ‘Harathi’ remark

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.N.C.N. ACHARYULU
Published Oct 7, 2018, 12:56 am IST
Updated Oct 7, 2018, 12:56 am IST
Ms D.K. Aruna challenged Mr Rao to prove that she welcomed Seemandhra leaders to loot Telangana waters.
K. Chandrasekhar Rao
 K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: Congress leaders D.K. Aruna and A. Revanth Reddy lashed out at TRS chief and caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao over his remarks about them at the Wanaparthy public meeting on Friday.

Speaking to media on Saturday, Ms Aruna challenged Mr Rao to prove that she offered harathis to Seemandhra leaders and welcomed them to loot Telangana waters. She asked Mr Rao what he had done for Palamuru district when he was an MP for five years from Mahbubnagar and a Central minister. She alleged that TRS ministers had not slept near irrigation projects but slept in guest houses.

 

Ms Aruna said they were not afraid of Mr Rao’s threats. She said the people have understood that Mr Rao was a cheat and in fear of defeat in the upcoming elections. Aruna called the TRS a demons and vultures party.

TPCC Working president Revanth Reddy said Mr Rao was provoking the Telangana sentiment again in the upcoming assembly elections in fear of defeat. He alleged that Mr Rao was trying to divert the public attention from the fact that the elections were a TRS versus Congress affair and making it seem a TRS versus Telugu Desam contest.  Mr Reddy said TD president N. Chandra-babu Naidu was not even a voter in Telangana. “Mr Rao is repeatedly speaking about cash-for-vote case. Do whatever you want, we are not afraid,” he said.

Referring to Mr Rao’s allegation that Mr Naidu had provided `500 crore and three helicopters for an alliance with Congress, Mr Reddy asked him how many crores were taken when the TRS had an alliance with the TD.

Mr Reddy said a section of the media had reported some baseless and false news during IT raids at his residence. He asked the media to tender an unconditional apology or be prepared to face a defamation case.

Tags: a. revanth reddy, chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Aishwarya owns the ramp for Manish Malhotra in Doha with flying kisses for Aaradhya

Pictures of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with Aaradhya at Manish Malhotra’s fashion show in Doha.
 

Hormone in plants reverses brain damage caused by fatty diet

Results suggest rodents that consume a fatty diet have reduced expression of an insulin receptor in a region of the brain known as the hippocampus. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Mi Band 3 review: Xiaomi's best VFM tracker gets even smarter

Xiaomi is making strides in providing high-quality technology for extremely affordable prices and the Mi Band 3 is a living testament to that.
 

Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUV launched in India; 5 things you should know

Here are a few interesting things that you should know about this expensive Mercedes-Benz SUV which feels at home on most terrains.
 

Signs of type 2 diabetes appear 20 years before diagnosis

According to Japanese researchers healthy lifestyle interventions may be required as soon as a person's blood sugars start to rise to prevent 'full blown diabetes'. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Woman gets public whipping by own mum for stealing clothes in Guatemala

Tipaz was whipped a total of 15 times, first by her mum and then the local Mayor. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

May soon join Congress: Forest Minister R Shankar

Mr Shankar was speaking to reporters after joining the mahouts and kawadis of the Dasara elephants for breakfast in the courtyard of the Mysuru Palace.

Parties question EVM accuracy

Though the technical expert committee of the Election Commission says that the sensitivity to light was the reason for the VVPATs malfunctioning, political parties continue to harbour doubts that there is mischief involved.

N Chandrababu Naidu conspires behind our back, says KCR

N Chandrababu Naidu

Congress adopting soft Hindutva line: LDF

Sabarimala Ayyappa temple.

BJP lawmaker meets Rahul Gandhi, quits over 'corruption' in Rafale deal

Deshmukh, who represented the Katol constituency in the Vidrabha region, is likely to join the Congress which he had quit before the assembly polls four years ago, sources close to him said. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham