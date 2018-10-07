Congress flays KCR for ‘Harathi’ remark

Hyderabad: Congress leaders D.K. Aruna and A. Revanth Reddy lashed out at TRS chief and caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao over his remarks about them at the Wanaparthy public meeting on Friday.

Speaking to media on Saturday, Ms Aruna challenged Mr Rao to prove that she offered harathis to Seemandhra leaders and welcomed them to loot Telangana waters. She asked Mr Rao what he had done for Palamuru district when he was an MP for five years from Mahbubnagar and a Central minister. She alleged that TRS ministers had not slept near irrigation projects but slept in guest houses.

Ms Aruna said they were not afraid of Mr Rao’s threats. She said the people have understood that Mr Rao was a cheat and in fear of defeat in the upcoming elections. Aruna called the TRS a demons and vultures party.

TPCC Working president Revanth Reddy said Mr Rao was provoking the Telangana sentiment again in the upcoming assembly elections in fear of defeat. He alleged that Mr Rao was trying to divert the public attention from the fact that the elections were a TRS versus Congress affair and making it seem a TRS versus Telugu Desam contest. Mr Reddy said TD president N. Chandra-babu Naidu was not even a voter in Telangana. “Mr Rao is repeatedly speaking about cash-for-vote case. Do whatever you want, we are not afraid,” he said.

Referring to Mr Rao’s allegation that Mr Naidu had provided `500 crore and three helicopters for an alliance with Congress, Mr Reddy asked him how many crores were taken when the TRS had an alliance with the TD.

Mr Reddy said a section of the media had reported some baseless and false news during IT raids at his residence. He asked the media to tender an unconditional apology or be prepared to face a defamation case.