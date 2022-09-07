  
Nation Politics 07 Sep 2022 TS Youth Congress le ...
Nation, Politics

TS Youth Congress leaders arrested for attempting to lay siege on Assembly

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 7, 2022, 12:55 am IST
Updated Sep 7, 2022, 1:46 am IST
TPCC chief Revanth Reddy along with Congress leaders. (File photo: DC)
 TPCC chief Revanth Reddy along with Congress leaders. (File photo: DC)

HYDERABAD: Police arrested Youth Congress (YC) leaders who attempted to lay siege the Assembly on the first day of the Monsoon Session on Tuesday. Police rounded up scores of YC leaders, some as early as 3 am.

The protest was led by YC state president K. Shiv Sena Reddy, who demanded that the government pay unemployed allowance to the jobless.

Condemning the arrests, PCC chief A. Revanth Reddy held that the voices questioning the government were being muffled. “The TRS is ensuring that the Congress leaders are prevented from venturing out of their their houses. I strongly condemn their arrests. The youth who are eligible for unemployment allowance should get their due,” he demanded.

...
Tags: indian youth congress, telangana assembly, a. revanth reddy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Congress: KCR has let down Nizamabad
Congress swears by ‘Warangal Declaration’ during Munugode campaign
Congress urges Center provide Rs 5,000 cr for ‘Liberation Day’

Latest From Nation

Etala Rajendar. (Facebook)

Tender apology to Speaker or face severe action: Govt warns Etala Rajender

Supreme Court of India. (PTI)

5-judge SC bench to hear EWS quota

Telangana BJP leader K Laxman (Photo: ANI)

KCR trying to erase true history of Telangana liberation: Laxman

Both clay and PoP idols are being immersed at People’s Plaza without any restriction by the police or the GHMC. (DC Image)

No segregation of PoP and clay idols at Hussainsagar



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's freelance biryani chefs in big demand

Not many may be aware of it, but the fact is that a new breed of biryani specialists has emerged in the twin cities. (File Image)
 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

BJP says ready to raise numbers in Assembly, objects to BAC shutout

File photo of Dubbaka MLA M. Raghunandan Rao. (Photo:Facebook)

Fortune at its lowest, Rahul to start 3,570 km Bharat Jodo Yatra today

A file photo of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi. (Image: PTI)

BJP dismisses KCR's plans to enter national politics

File photo of BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh. (DC Image)

Oppn shocked as TS Assembly session ends in 6 mins; BAC to hold session for 2 days

File photo of Telangana assembly. (DC Image)

Neither 'claimant nor desirous' for PM's post, working for united Oppn: Nitish Kumar

New Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury talk to the media after their meeting, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->