TS Youth Congress leaders arrested for attempting to lay siege on Assembly

HYDERABAD: Police arrested Youth Congress (YC) leaders who attempted to lay siege the Assembly on the first day of the Monsoon Session on Tuesday. Police rounded up scores of YC leaders, some as early as 3 am.

The protest was led by YC state president K. Shiv Sena Reddy, who demanded that the government pay unemployed allowance to the jobless.

Condemning the arrests, PCC chief A. Revanth Reddy held that the voices questioning the government were being muffled. “The TRS is ensuring that the Congress leaders are prevented from venturing out of their their houses. I strongly condemn their arrests. The youth who are eligible for unemployment allowance should get their due,” he demanded.