  
Nation Politics 07 Sep 2022 Voting machinery che ...
Nation, Politics

Voting machinery checks indicate Munugode poll by early November

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Sep 8, 2022, 12:02 am IST
Updated Sep 8, 2022, 12:02 am IST
As many as 1,192 ballot units, 596 control units and 596 VVPATs are currently at the disposal of the Nalgonda district administration. (Representational Image)
 As many as 1,192 ballot units, 596 control units and 596 VVPATs are currently at the disposal of the Nalgonda district administration. (Representational Image)

HYDERABAD: The commencement of first-level checking of EVMs and VVPATs at the Nalgonda headquarters, on the instructions of the Election Commission of India, has fuelled speculation that a notification for the Munugode bypoll may be issued by the month-end and subsequently, polling will be held in October-end or early November.

The checks started on Wednesday and are expected to last a week, following which Nalgonda district collector T. Vinay Krishna Reddy, also the district election officer, will submit a report to the ECI on the readiness of the district administration for the bypoll.

Besides the initiation of checks, additional EVMs and VVPATs were also transferred from Bhongir district to Nalgonda, after officials estimated that the machinery would be insufficient for the poll.

As many as 1,192 ballot units, 596 control units and 596 VVPATs are currently at the disposal of the Nalgonda district administration.

Further, official sources indicated that EVMs and VVPATs would be kept at 200 per cent of the estimated requirement, as a precautionary measure.

Munugode Assembly constituency has seven mandals, two municipalities and 176 gram panchayats, with 288 polling stations in all.

As the constituency has been witnessing an increase in polling since 2014 — when it recorded 85 per cent voter turnout, followed by 91 per cent voter turnout in 2018 — there is an expectation that the turnout may cross the 95 per cent mark this time around.

Sources said that the randomisation of EVMs and VVPATs will be done, in the presence of officials and political representatives, once the notification is issued. A second round of randomisation will also be done before shifting them to polling stations.

With the TRS, BJP and Congress in a three-way battle for the seat, many Munugode natives who have settled in other districts and states have also enrolled as voters, with around 15,000 applications filed over the past month.

...
Tags: munugode bypoll, munugode, telangana news, telangana politics, vvpat


Latest From Nation

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel along with the Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin hands over the Tricolor to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Kanyakumari on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

Modi rules like the British; divides Indians, loots wealth: Rahul

Telangana chief secretary Somesh Kumar held a meeting to review the arrangements for Telangana National Integration Day (Photo: Twitter TelanganaCS)

Grand plans for Telangana National Integration Day

AP Women Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma met with hief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy with regard to 'Dasara Mahila Sadhikaratha Utsavam' (Photo: Facebook)

AP women’s panel to organise cultural event for women on Oct. 1

Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter)

AP Cabinet nods to ₹1.26 lakh crore investment proposals



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's freelance biryani chefs in big demand

Not many may be aware of it, but the fact is that a new breed of biryani specialists has emerged in the twin cities. (File Image)
 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Important to come together first: Nitish on Oppn alliance after meeting Pawar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met NCP supremo Sharad Pawar in connection with the 2024 polls (Photo: PTI)

BJP using NIA to frame us: PFI

The Popular Front of India (PFI) charged the BJP with 'conspiring' against it

TD gearing up for Mini Mahanadu at Nellore

News

BJP says ready to raise numbers in Assembly, objects to BAC shutout

File photo of Dubbaka MLA M. Raghunandan Rao. (Photo:Facebook)

Pragathi Bhavan hub of scams, accuses Revanth Reddy

TS Congress president A. Revanth Reddy. (DC Image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->