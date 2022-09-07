  
Tender apology to Speaker or face severe action: Govt warns Etala Rajender

Published Sep 7, 2022
Hyderabad: Minister for Legislative Affairs Vemula Prashanth Reddy warned that severe action would be taken BJP MLA Etala Rajendar if he did not tender an unconditional apology to Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy for calling him 'mara manishi' (robot).

After the Speaker adjourned the House for a week within six minutes, and denied permission to BJP MLAs to attend the Business Advisory Committee (BAC),

Rajendar called Srinivas Reddy a 'robot', accusing him of acting as per the directions of Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao.

Prashanth Reddy's reaction fuelled speculation that the government may suspend Rajendar for the rest of the session or even for a year.
Rajendar had been suspended for Budget Session in March this year along with other two BJP MLAs. He is yet to speak as BJP MLA in the House.

