BJP to focus on winning lost MP seats in 2024

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 7, 2022, 1:48 am IST
Updated Sep 7, 2022, 1:52 am IST
NEW DELHI: The BJP ledearship on Tuesday targeted winning a majority of the 144 Lok Sabha seats it had lost in 2019 and told its leaders including many Union ministers to not ignore organisational work.

According to sources, BJP president J.P. Nadda and Union home minister Amit Shah set the target at a meeting with key party leaders, including about 25 Union ministers.

Every minister had been given a cluster of three to four seats to focus on. Sources said Shah noted some of the ministers had not visited all the constituencies assigned to them. “It was a clear message that the party's work cannot be ignored,” a source said.

Sources said reports were presented about the work undertaken by various ministers. The BJP has been working to improve its booth-level presence and reach out to various communities with an eye on the beneficiaries of several central government schemes, sources said.

