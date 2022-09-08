  
Grand plans for Telangana National Integration Day

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 8, 2022, 1:24 am IST
Updated Sep 8, 2022, 1:24 am IST
Telangana chief secretary Somesh Kumar held a meeting to review the arrangements for Telangana National Integration Day (Photo: Twitter TelanganaCS)
HYDERABAD: The state government is making grand arrangements to celebrate September 17 as the Telangana National Integration Day for three days from September 16 to 18 in Hyderabad as well as in all the districts.

As part of the three-day celebrations, activities, rallies, and the chief minister's public meeting would be held at People's Plaza in Necklace Road and NTR Stadium. On Thursday, several ministers, MLAs, and officials reviewed the arrangements. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar held a meeting at BRKR Bhavan to review the arrangements with senior officials.

Ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav, V. Srinivas Goud, Satyavathi Rathod, TRS city MLAs Danam Nagender, Maganti Gopinath, Kaleru Venkatesh, Muta Gopal, MLA Rasamayi Balakishan and GHMC officials visited People's Plaza and gave instructions to officials on the arrangements to be made for the rally to be held on September 17.

Speaking to the media, Talasani explained that the rally would begin at People’s Plaza and proceed via the Ambedkar Statue to the NTR Stadium, where Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao will then address a public meeting.

In another review meeting, the chief secretary directed the officials to make elaborate arrangements to make the programme successful. The CM will hoist the national flag at the Public Gardens on September 17 as part of the Telangana National Integration Day. The CM will also inaugurate Banjara Bhavan and Adivasi Bhavan at Banjara Hills, the CS informed. He said a huge rally would be held from Necklace Road where artists performing around 30 different art forms like Gussadi, Gond and Lambadi dance forms will also participate.

Mass rallies with students, youth and women would be held across the Assembly constituencies on September 16. Similarly, cultural programmes should be held in all the district headquarters on September 18, the CS stated.

GAD secretary V. Sheshadri, secretary PR&RD S. Sandeep Kumar Sultania, secretary, textiles Jyothi Buddha Prakash, secretary, tribal welfare Christina Z. Chongthu, secretary, R&B Srinivasa Raju, secretary, Finance Ronald Rose,  protocol additional secretary Arvinder Singh, Commissioner, PR&RD Hanmantha Rao and other officials attended the meeting.

...
