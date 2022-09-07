  
Nation, Politics

Cabinet clears railway land leasing policy

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 7, 2022, 6:35 pm IST
Updated Sep 8, 2022, 1:42 am IST
The new policy will help provide land lease for a longer period of up to 35 years as against five years at present, Union Minister Anurag Thakur told the media after the cabinet meeting. (Image: DC)
NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a policy for long-term leasing of railway land for the PM Gati Shakti programme, which the government said will help set up 300 cargo terminals and generate 1.25 lakh jobs.

The new policy will help provide land lease for a longer period of up to 35 years as against five years at present, Union Minister Anurag Thakur told the media after the cabinet meeting.

With an employment generation potential of about 1.25 lakh jobs, the policy will also bring more revenue to the Railways; 300 cargo terminals will be developed in five years.

The new policy will enable the integrated development of infrastructure and more cargo terminals.

