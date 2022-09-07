Angry Jagan hauls cabinet ministers over coals

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy burst out at his cabinet ministers for being insufficient in retaliating against allegations of opposition parties, including Telugu Desam, particularly with regard to the Delhi liquor scam.

Trusted sources said the CM got so angry that he threatened to reshuffle his cabinet, if ministers remained non-responsive.

Soon after the AP Cabinet met at the Secretariat in Velagapudi on Wednesday, the Chief Minister convened a separate meeting with ministers to discuss various political issues. He asked ministers why they have been quiet when mud is being slung against YSRC government.

Significantly, TD leaders have been linking Jagan Mohan Reddy’s wife Bharati’s name to the Delhi liquor scam over past few days. Though central agencies are conducting checks in Hyderabad over involvement of Telangana leaders, including K. Kavitha, Telangana CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter, in the liquor scam, TD has chosen to like Bharati with the issue. Just a few leaders of AP have reacted to allegations involving the AP Chief Minister’s spouse.

Jagan Mohan Reddy was visibly angry while mentioning that not many ministers are responding to allegations levelled even against their own departments.

Sources underlined that cabinet ministers remained downcast and none chose to give any explanation.

The AP CM ordered ministers to refute charges against their own departments, apart from the state government. “Preserving the honour of government is a collective responsibility,” he underlined.

That is when Jagan Mohan Reddy warned that he will not hesitate from reshuffling the AP cabinet, if needed.