  
Nation Politics 07 Sep 2022 Angry Jagan hauls ca ...
Nation, Politics

Angry Jagan hauls cabinet ministers over coals

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 7, 2022, 11:47 pm IST
Updated Sep 7, 2022, 11:47 pm IST
AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter)
 AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter)

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy burst out at his cabinet ministers for being insufficient in retaliating against allegations of opposition parties, including Telugu Desam, particularly with regard to the Delhi liquor scam.

Trusted sources said the CM got so angry that he threatened to reshuffle his cabinet, if ministers remained non-responsive.

Soon after the AP Cabinet met at the Secretariat in Velagapudi on Wednesday, the Chief Minister convened a separate meeting with ministers to discuss various political issues. He asked ministers why they have been quiet when mud is being slung against YSRC government.

Significantly, TD leaders have been linking Jagan Mohan Reddy’s wife Bharati’s name to the Delhi liquor scam over past few days. Though central agencies are conducting checks in Hyderabad over involvement of Telangana leaders, including K. Kavitha, Telangana CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter, in the liquor scam, TD has chosen to like Bharati with the issue. Just a few leaders of AP have reacted to allegations involving the AP Chief Minister’s spouse.

Jagan Mohan Reddy was visibly angry while mentioning that not many ministers are responding to allegations levelled even against their own departments.

Sources underlined that cabinet ministers remained downcast and none chose to give any explanation.

The AP CM ordered ministers to refute charges against their own departments, apart from the state government. “Preserving the honour of government is a collective responsibility,” he underlined.

That is when Jagan Mohan Reddy warned that he will not hesitate from reshuffling the AP cabinet, if needed.

...
Tags: andhra pradesh chief minister y.s. jagan mohan reddy, delhi liquor scam
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Related Stories

26 irrigation projects to be completed on a war footing, says Jagan
AP to become role model in green energy in country: CM Jagan

Latest From Nation

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel along with the Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin hands over the Tricolor to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Kanyakumari on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

Modi rules like the British; divides Indians, loots wealth: Rahul

Telangana chief secretary Somesh Kumar held a meeting to review the arrangements for Telangana National Integration Day (Photo: Twitter TelanganaCS)

Grand plans for Telangana National Integration Day

AP Women Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma met with hief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy with regard to 'Dasara Mahila Sadhikaratha Utsavam' (Photo: Facebook)

AP women’s panel to organise cultural event for women on Oct. 1

Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter)

AP Cabinet nods to ₹1.26 lakh crore investment proposals



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's freelance biryani chefs in big demand

Not many may be aware of it, but the fact is that a new breed of biryani specialists has emerged in the twin cities. (File Image)
 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Important to come together first: Nitish on Oppn alliance after meeting Pawar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met NCP supremo Sharad Pawar in connection with the 2024 polls (Photo: PTI)

BJP using NIA to frame us: PFI

The Popular Front of India (PFI) charged the BJP with 'conspiring' against it

BJP says ready to raise numbers in Assembly, objects to BAC shutout

File photo of Dubbaka MLA M. Raghunandan Rao. (Photo:Facebook)

Pragathi Bhavan hub of scams, accuses Revanth Reddy

TS Congress president A. Revanth Reddy. (DC Image)

Hemant Soren wins confidence vote, accuses BJP of 'stoking civil war to win polls'

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren along with ministers and United Progressive Alliance (UPA) MLAs during the floor test in the State Assembly, in Ranchi, Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->