Sarpanch accuses TRS MLA of harassment

Karimnagar: The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) leader and Karimpet village sarpanch Vanaparthi Mallaiah submitted his resignation from the post alleging that Manakondur MLA Rasamai Balakishan was harassing him in a land dispute. He released an audio tape of a discussion took place between them which went viral here in Karimnagar district on Monday.

There has been a land dispute between Mallaiah and one Ankathi Rajaiah of the same village. Meanwhile, Balakishan interfered in the land dispute and spoke to Mallaiah on phone.

The MLA warned the sarpanch for involving rowdy sheeters in the issue when the matter could be settled by the villagers. In response to the MLA’s warning, Mallaiah blamed the MLA saying that he the latter was responsible for involving rowdy sheeters in the issue first. A heated discussion took place between Mallaiah and Balakishan. Later, Mallaiah lodged a complaint against the MLA in the local police station.

Meanwhile, when Alakapally Sampath Kumar, former sarpanch of Mogilipalem village of Thimmapur mandal, came to Karimpet village in support of Mallaiah to resolve the land dispute, the Keshavapatnam sub-inspector of police Praveen Raju allegedly slapped Sampath Kumar for indulging in the land dispute, in full public glare.

Having learnt that Congress leader Sampath Kumar was slapped by SI of Keshavapatnam, the district congress committee president, Dr. K. Satyanarayana, along with other Congress leaders, lodged a complaint against Praveen Raju to the higher officials of police department and demanded immediate action.

However, the police officials said they arrested Sampath Kumar for interfering in the land dispute of Mallaiah and Rajaiah and assured the Congress leaders that they would initiate an inquiry and if any mistake was found with Praveen Kumar, they would take necessary departmental action against him.