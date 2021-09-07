Nation Politics 07 Sep 2021 Karnataka civic poll ...
Nation, Politics

Karnataka civic polls: JP Nadda thanks people after BJP's win in Belagavi

ANI
Published Sep 7, 2021, 5:11 pm IST
Updated Sep 7, 2021, 5:11 pm IST
The Congress took lead in Kalburgi and bagged 27 seats of 55 wards, while BJP won 23
BJP national president JP Nadda. (Photo: Twitter @BJP4India)
 BJP national president JP Nadda. (Photo: Twitter @BJP4India)

New Delhi: As BJP gets a clear majority in Belagavi during the municipal elections in 3 civic corporations of Karnataka, the party's national president JP Nadda thanked people for trusting the party and the workers for 'ensuring a bigger win'.

Taking to the microblogging site, Nadda said, "Thank you to the people of Karnataka for trusting the BJP in the three city corporation elections of Belagavi, Hubballi-Dharwad and Kalburgi. Congratulations to the @BSBommai Ji, @nalinkateel Ji and all the karyakartas, who have ensured that BJP won bigger than it did last time."

 

Nadda added that BJP won the Belagavi City Corporation for the first time, and said, "Thanks to people-friendly policies of PM @narendramodi, we have won Belagavi City Corporation for the 1st time. It's a matter of pride that @BJP4Karnataka has emerged as the single largest Party in Hubballi-Dharwad Corporation and performed exceedingly well in Kalaburgi Corporation."

Leading with a clear majority in the Belagavi civic election, the BJP bagged 35 seats of the total 58 wards. While All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) bagged one seat in Belagavi, Janata Dal Secular (JDS) could not win even a single seat. Of the remaining seats, independent candidates won 12 seats while Congress could only bag 10.

 

However, in Hubballi-Dharwad, BJP won 39 seats from 82 wards. Congress, not too far behind, won 33 seats. The tally for JDS, AIMIM and independent candidates stands at 1, 3 and 6 respectively.

The Congress took lead in Kalburgi and bagged 27 seats of 55 wards, while BJP won 23. In Kalburgi, AIMIM could not win even a single seat, however, JDS bagged 4 seats and 1 seat was bagged by an independent candidate.

...
Tags: karnataka civic polls, jp nadda, belagavi, belagavi city corporation
Location: India, Karnataka


Latest From Nation

On Tuesday, Justice P B Suresh Kumar directed the high court's registry to register the plea as a writ petition. (PTI Photo)

Plea in Kerala HC against toll collection on Kazhakootam-Karode bypass

The second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive to inoculate people above 60 years and those over 45 with comorbidities against the coronavirus began on March 1. (AP Photo)

India administers 70 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses till date

Nandanam Government Arts College, students and teachers receive COVID19 vaccine during the special vaccination camp for students above 18 years old, in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

Tamil Nadu seeks additional 1 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses from Centre

These senior leaders will be part of the talks with the administration and have said that they will raise various demands during the interaction. (DC Photo)

Farmers gather in Karnal for mahapanchayat, officials hold talks with their leaders



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Karnataka CM hints at BJP-JD(S) joining hands to gain power in Kalaburagi corporation

A delegation of JD(S) legislators led by their leader H D Kumaraswamy on Monday had met Chief Minister Bommai. (Photo: Twitter/@JanataDal_S)

Protesting farmers decide to campaign against BJP

Farmer's leaders attend 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' over the ongoing farmers' agitation against Centre's farm reform laws, in Muzaffarnagar, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. (PTI/Shahbaz Khan)

Comparison of RSS with Taliban wrong: Shiv Sena

Why has he not been arrested yet? Who is stopping the Shiv Sena from doing that? The Shiv Sena must answer this and Mr Akhtar must apologise for his comments. He has seen the RSS’s ways. But he has not seen the Taliban’s ways, a BJP leader said. — DC file photo

Use of 'sir', 'madam' will be banned in all Cong ruled panchayats: KPCC president

KPCC president K Sudhakaran said use of 'sir' and 'madam' were remnants of the British colonial rule and were therefore, undemocratic. (DC Image)

RSS distances itself from article critical of Infosys

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh all-India prachaar pramukh Sunil Ambekar (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->