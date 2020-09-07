167th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

4,202,562

91,723

Recovered

3,247,297

69,624

Deaths

71,687

1,008

Maharashtra90721264440026604 Andhra Pradesh4981253940194417 Tamil Nadu4634804041867839 Karnataka3985512928736393 Uttar Pradesh2662832007383920 Delhi1914491659734567 West Bengal1807881540883562 Bihar147658130300754 Telangana140969107530886 Assam12546092718360 Odisha12403196364599 Gujarat104341824983106 Rajasthan90956719901137 Kerala8784264751348 Haryana7654960051806 Madhya Pradesh73574532571572 Punjab63473425431862 Jharkhand5106332403469 Chhatisgarh4526321198380 Jammu and Kashmir4355731435784 Uttarakhand2462915547341 Goa2082914747236 Puducherry1703210674314 Tripura151278483144 Himachal Pradesh7415492054 Manipur7022489938 Chandigarh5763243171 Arunachal Pradesh500028858 Nagaland417830588 Meghalaya3005116216 Sikkim191012255 Mizoram10935890
Nation Politics 07 Sep 2020 PMK resurrects deman ...
Nation, Politics

PMK resurrects demand for 20% quota for Vanniyars in Tamil Nadu

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | G BABU JAYAKUMAR
Published Sep 7, 2020, 11:40 am IST
Updated Sep 7, 2020, 11:40 am IST
The same demand propelled the PMK into Tamil Nadu's political limelight 31 years ago
PMK boss Anbumani Ramadoss waves to the party faithful. (File photo)
 PMK boss Anbumani Ramadoss waves to the party faithful. (File photo)

Chennai: The Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) has suddenly resurrected its ancient demand of 20 per cent exclusive reservation for Vanniyars, a demand that was put to rest 31 years ago after the Most Backward Classes (MBC) category was created and the community was included in it.

It was on that plank that the Vanniyar Sangam organized a series of protests between 1980 and 1989 in parts of Tamil Nadu where the community has a strong presence. It made Dr S Ramadoss, then a humble physician, into a mass leader.

 

A massive agitation in 1987, in which highways were blocked by Vanniyar Sangam activists by felling trees across the road, paralysed normal life and left 21 persons dead in police action. It ultimately led to the government agreeing to carve out an MBC quota from within the 50 per cent reservation for Backward Classes (BCs).  

The creation of the MBC quota not only rendered irrelevant the demand of Vanniyars for 20 per cent reservation but also prompted Dr Ramadoss to start the PMK which subsequently took part not only in elections but also in governments at the Centre.

 

But now the PMK is raising the demand again. The demand was the second of 20 resolutions passed at its special general council held through video conference on Sunday. The resolution said that though the MBC quota was created, the Vanniyar community did not get adequate representation in education.

Giving statistics, the resolution said Vanniyar representation in state government services was only 8 per cent though the community formed 25 per cent of the population. In Group I services they had only 2-3 per cent representation, in Group Two 6-8 percent and Group Four 7-9 percent.

 

Vanniyars have not benefited from reservation for the MBCs, the resolution said, adding that if the trend continued the community would only go backwards. To rectify such a slide, 20 percent exclusive reservation for them was the only answer, it said and called upon the government to bring in a special law to provide for the special quota.

By reviving an old demand now, the PMK might be trying to mobilize Vanniyar youth under its banner. However, it is not clear as to how such a demand would go own with the major political parties with which the PMK might try to forge electoral alliances.

 

...
Tags: pmk, vanniyars, tamil nadu vanniyar, pattali makkal katchi, anbumani ramadoss, s ramadoss
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Nation

A commuter uses a foot-operated door lifter following the resumption of metro services after more than five months at a station in Chennai on September 7, 2020. India restarted city metro services on September 7 after a nearly six-month hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (AFP)

Metro rail services resume in Chennai but commuters remain wary

A building collapsed in Chetty Street area of Coimbatore following rainfall. (Photo-@ANI/twitter)

Tamil Nadu: 2 killed, 5 rescued as building collapses after heavy rains

Country's biggest COVID Care Centre to be shut from Sep 15. (PTI Photo)

India’s biggest COVID care centre to be shut due to lack of patients

A view of the Cubbon Park (file image)

Karnataka govt to ban vehicular movement inside Cubbon Park in Bengaluru



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

We have Sonia as interim president, where's the urgency to pick new chief: Khurshid

Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi chairs a virtual meeting with Chief Ministers of 7 states to discuss various issues, in New Delhi. — PTI photo

Congress leaders write to Sonia Gandhi on leadership ahead of CWC meet

Congress President Sonia Gandhi (PTI file photo)

Opposition erupts over plan to axe Question Hour

Photo: File

Kamal Nath accuses BJP of pulling down his government by indulging in horse trading

Congress leader Kamal Nath. (PTI)

Listen to students' Mann Ki Baat on NEET, JEE: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi (PTI photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham