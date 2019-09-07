Nation Politics 07 Sep 2019 Watch: ISRO chairman ...
Nation, Politics

Watch: ISRO chairman gets emotional, PM Modi consoles

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : DRAKSHA SHARMA
Published Sep 7, 2019, 9:13 am IST
Updated Sep 7, 2019, 9:22 am IST
The Vikram module lost contact minutes before the crucial touchdown on the lunar surface in the early hours of Saturday.
The video clip showed PM Modi giving a warm hug and patting the shoulder of the ISRO chairman as he broke down. (Photo: Screengrab)
 The video clip showed PM Modi giving a warm hug and patting the shoulder of the ISRO chairman as he broke down. (Photo: Screengrab)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hugged and consoled ISRO chief K Sivan as he got emotional with the setback in the Chandrayaan-2 mission.

The video clip showed PM Modi giving a warm hug and patting the shoulder of the ISRO chairman as he broke down.

 

This happened minutes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the ISRO control centre in Bengaluru after 'Vikram', the lander, lost contact with the ground station just ahead of the soft landing.

The mission that started from July 22 with the launch of the Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft achieved one milestone after another in a phased manner.

However, the Vikram module lost contact minutes before the crucial touchdown on the lunar surface in the early hours of Saturday.

The landing module, which was supposed to carry out various tests on the lunar soil, completed the rough braking phase as planned and entered the phase of fine braking phase till the altitude of 2.1 km.

There were cheers and clapping both at the mission control centre and the area where media was stationed, as Vikram's descent was on as planned at that time. But, disappointment was palpable on the faces of the ISRO scientists within minutes as they stopped getting any communication from the lander.

Soon, ISRO chief K Sivan approached his colleagues and started intense discussions, along with his predecessor A S Kiran Kumar. Sivan then went up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was seated in the gallery and communicated to him about what had happened.

Modi had arrived at Bengaluru by a special flight only to witness the soft-landing from here.

Sivan's other predecessors K Radhakrishnan, K Kasturirangan joined the prime minister and patted Sivan on the shoulder to cheer him up.

Modi then got up from the seat and walked down to the place where ISRO scientists and engineers were seated, and had a chat with them.

Before departing, the Modi tried to boost the morale of the ISRO team saying that the nation was proud of them. "There is no need to get disappointed because it is not a small achievement. The country is proud of you," Modi said in his address to the scientists and students gathered there.

Gathering himself from the setback, Sivan made the announcement that communication has been lost with the lander.

Referring to the challenges in executing the soft landing of Vikram module named after the father of India's space programme Vikram Sarabhai, Sivan had earlier termed it as "terrifying" moment, as the ISRO has not done it before.

He had noted the success rate of soft landing modules launched by other agencies had been only 37 per cent.

...
Tags: isro, narendra modi, k sivan, chandrayaan-2
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The development comes days after the Supreme Court collegium declined to entertain Justice Tahilramani's request to reconsider her transfer to the Meghalaya High Court. (Photo: File)

Madras High Court Chief Justice VK Tahilramani set to quit over transfer

Former ISRO Director D Sasikumar on Saturday said that the communication loss with 'Vikram' lander may not have been due to crash-landing. (Photo: ANI)

'Vikram' hasn't crashed, communication between orbiter, lander on: Ex-ISRO Director

Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) announcement that the communication with Vikram lander was lost evoked reactions from all bigwigs to common citizens across India, who stood in solidarity. (Photo: ANI)

'India's proud moment': Nation supports ISRO after Vikram lander's silence

Rashid said she learnt from media reports that the Special Cell of the Delhi Police had filed an FIR against her 'for speaking out on the clampdown in Kashmir and the denial of basic rights to Kashmiris'. (Photo: File)

Politically motivated, pathetic attempt to silence me: Shehla Rashid on sedition case



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Vivo Z1X review: Best smartphone under 20K

A successor to the Z1 Pro, the Vivo Z1X sits below the Rs 20,000 mark and offers the kind of performance that would make one wonder how can a phone this good, be this cheap?
 

Best PUBG Phone under Rs 20,000: 4D vibration, sound localisation and other features

The ultra gaming mode also offers sound localization training in which you can actually train the phone to identify footsteps from near and far.
 

Shibani Dandekar flaunts hot pink bikini while soaking in the sun; check out

Shibani Dandekar. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Dance on ramp: Deepika Padukone grooves with Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla at fashion show

Deepika Padukone dances with Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Two-headed snake, fitting palm of hand, spotted in Indonesia

Residents of a village in Bali got a shock when they spotted a two-headed snake in their midst -- a rare find in the wild. (Photo: YouTube/ video screengrab)
 

Delhi restaurant introduces ‘Article 370’ thali for J&K residents, read details here

The vegetarian thali costs Rs 2,370 and non-vegetarian thali costs Rs 2,669 (taxes extra). (Photo: Zomato)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Politically motivated, pathetic attempt to silence me: Shehla Rashid on sedition case

Rashid said she learnt from media reports that the Special Cell of the Delhi Police had filed an FIR against her 'for speaking out on the clampdown in Kashmir and the denial of basic rights to Kashmiris'. (Photo: File)

Why President? Why not PM?: Modi’s reply to student's query at the ISRO Centre

The Prime Minister also told the students to 'aim big in life and divide targets into small parts,' PM Modi (Photo: ANI)

Work not in vain: Rahul Gandhi to ISRO after moon lander loses contact

'Congratulations to the team at ISRO for their incredible work on the Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission,' Rahul said. (Photo: File)

K S Jawahar demands disqualification of Undavall Sridevi

K.S. Jawahar (Photo: youtube)

YSRC, TD activists slug it out on social media

While the social media arms of the YSRC went to town highlighting the 119 major decisions of YSRC government, TD supporters on social media had their say, pointing out to the “failures” of the government. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham