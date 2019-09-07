Nation Politics 07 Sep 2019 Politically motivate ...
Nation, Politics

Politically motivated, pathetic attempt to silence me: Shehla Rashid on sedition case

PTI
Published Sep 7, 2019, 8:46 am IST
Updated Sep 7, 2019, 8:46 am IST
Rashid has been booked for sedition over her tweets alleging that the armed forces 'tortured' civilians and 'ransacked' houses in Valley.
Rashid said she learnt from media reports that the Special Cell of the Delhi Police had filed an FIR against her 'for speaking out on the clampdown in Kashmir and the denial of basic rights to Kashmiris'. (Photo: File)
 Rashid said she learnt from media reports that the Special Cell of the Delhi Police had filed an FIR against her 'for speaking out on the clampdown in Kashmir and the denial of basic rights to Kashmiris'. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement leader Shehla Rashid on Friday described the sedition case filed against her as "frivolous", "politically motivated" and a "pathetic attempt" to silence her.

She tweeted her response to the case registered against her.

 

Rashid has been booked for sedition over her tweets alleging that the armed forces "tortured" civilians and "ransacked" houses in the valley after Jammu and Kashmir's special status was revoked, police said on Friday.

Rashid said she learnt from media reports that the Special Cell of the Delhi Police had filed an FIR against her "for speaking out on the clampdown in Kashmir and the denial of basic rights to Kashmiris".

"The FIR is frivolous, politically motivated and a pathetic attempt to silence me."

"I am a petitioner in the constitutional challenge to the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution and our petition in the Supreme Court makes a very strong case for the restoration of the same. In my tweets, I have clearly mentioned that these are based on information received from people in the state," she said.

In a situation where reporters were not allowed to report, the media, social media, telephonic and postal communication were gagged, it was important to put out the narratives of the people, so that those living in the other parts of the country got to know what was happening in Jammu and Kashmir, Rashid added.

"As a political activist, I was just doing my job. In the Twitter thread for which I am being targeted, I have highlighted the positive work of the administration in ensuring facilities to the people."

"That itself is proof enough that I have no motive except to shine light on the truth, which is corroborated by several media reports published in India and elsewhere. I appeal to everyone to stand in solidarity with the people of Kashmir in the fight for the restoration of their rights," she wrote on Twitter.

Left activists expressed solidarity with Rashid.

"Media reports have amply borne out @Shehla_Rashid tweets on torture in Kashmir. Booking her for "sedition" tells the world that telling the truth in Modi ruled India is branded "seditious". Solidarity, Shehla!" Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) politburo member Kavita Krishnan said in a tweet.

...
Tags: shehla rashid, fir, delhi police
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The development comes days after the Supreme Court collegium declined to entertain Justice Tahilramani's request to reconsider her transfer to the Meghalaya High Court. (Photo: File)

Madras High Court Chief Justice VK Tahilramani set to quit over transfer

Former ISRO Director D Sasikumar on Saturday said that the communication loss with 'Vikram' lander may not have been due to crash-landing. (Photo: ANI)

'Vikram' hasn't crashed, communication between orbiter, lander on: Ex-ISRO Director

The video clip showed PM Modi giving a warm hug and patting the shoulder of the ISRO chairman as he broke down. (Photo: Screengrab)

Watch: ISRO chairman gets emotional, PM Modi consoles

Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) announcement that the communication with Vikram lander was lost evoked reactions from all bigwigs to common citizens across India, who stood in solidarity. (Photo: ANI)

'India's proud moment': Nation supports ISRO after Vikram lander's silence



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Vivo Z1X review: Best smartphone under 20K

A successor to the Z1 Pro, the Vivo Z1X sits below the Rs 20,000 mark and offers the kind of performance that would make one wonder how can a phone this good, be this cheap?
 

Best PUBG Phone under Rs 20,000: 4D vibration, sound localisation and other features

The ultra gaming mode also offers sound localization training in which you can actually train the phone to identify footsteps from near and far.
 

Shibani Dandekar flaunts hot pink bikini while soaking in the sun; check out

Shibani Dandekar. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Dance on ramp: Deepika Padukone grooves with Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla at fashion show

Deepika Padukone dances with Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Two-headed snake, fitting palm of hand, spotted in Indonesia

Residents of a village in Bali got a shock when they spotted a two-headed snake in their midst -- a rare find in the wild. (Photo: YouTube/ video screengrab)
 

Delhi restaurant introduces ‘Article 370’ thali for J&K residents, read details here

The vegetarian thali costs Rs 2,370 and non-vegetarian thali costs Rs 2,669 (taxes extra). (Photo: Zomato)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Why President? Why not PM?: Modi’s reply to student's query at the ISRO Centre

The Prime Minister also told the students to 'aim big in life and divide targets into small parts,' PM Modi (Photo: ANI)

Work not in vain: Rahul Gandhi to ISRO after moon lander loses contact

'Congratulations to the team at ISRO for their incredible work on the Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission,' Rahul said. (Photo: File)

K S Jawahar demands disqualification of Undavall Sridevi

K.S. Jawahar (Photo: youtube)

YSRC, TD activists slug it out on social media

While the social media arms of the YSRC went to town highlighting the 119 major decisions of YSRC government, TD supporters on social media had their say, pointing out to the “failures” of the government. (Representational Image)

100 days of curse on people: Chandrababu Naidu on Jagan Mohan Reddy govt

N. Chandrababu Naidu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham