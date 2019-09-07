Congress replaces Milind Deora with Eknath Gaikwad in Mumbai

Mumbai: The Congress on Friday appointed Eknath Gaikwad as the acting president of Mumbai Regional Congress Committee, in place of Milind Deora, who had resigned after the party’s debacle in the Lok Sabha elections.

“Congress president has approved the proposal for appointment of Eknath Gaikwad, working president, Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC) as the acting president of Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC) in place of Milind Deora,” a party statement said.

Mr Deora resigned soon after Rahul Gandhi quit as the party chief taking responsibility for the Congress’s debacle in Lok Sabha elections. Mr Deora, who is considered close to the former Congress president, has hinted at taking up a central role.

While announcing his resignation in July, Mr Deora had highlighted the challenges faced by the Congress in Maharashtra. He pointed out that the party needed to negate the impact of the Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), which had secured around 40 lakh votes in the general election — most of which came from Dalit and Muslim pockets in Maharashtra.