Nation Politics 07 Sep 2019 Congress replaces Mi ...
Nation, Politics

Congress replaces Milind Deora with Eknath Gaikwad in Mumbai

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 7, 2019, 1:05 am IST
Updated Sep 7, 2019, 1:05 am IST
The Congress on Friday appointed Eknath Gaikwad as the acting president of Mumbai Regional Congress Committee.
Eknath Gaikwad
 Eknath Gaikwad

Mumbai: The Congress on Friday appointed Eknath Gaikwad as the acting president of Mumbai Regional Congress Committee, in place of Milind Deora, who had resigned after the party’s debacle in the Lok Sabha elections.

“Congress president has approved the proposal for appointment of Eknath Gaikwad, working president, Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC) as the acting president of Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC) in place of Milind Deora,” a party statement said.

 

Mr Deora resigned soon after Rahul Gandhi quit as the party chief taking responsibility for the Congress’s debacle in Lok Sabha elections. Mr Deora, who is considered close to the former Congress president, has hinted at taking up a central role.

While announcing his resignation in July, Mr Deora had highlighted the challenges faced by the Congress in Maharashtra. He pointed out that the party needed to negate the impact of the Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), which had secured around 40 lakh votes in the general election — most of which came from Dalit and Muslim pockets in Maharashtra.

...
Tags: mumbai regional congress committee, eknath gaikwad, milind deora, congress


Latest From Nation

AP Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

Congress criticises TRS, praises Jagan Mohan Reddy

K Chandrasekhar Rao

K Chandrasekhar Rao dials SCR, AP for quick supply

The district had deficit rainfall in the early part of the season but the rainfall increased later which encouraged farmers to cultivate in more areas. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: Irrigation led to more demand

Mr Thirupathi Reddy, district president of the Rythu Ikya Vedika, alleged that officials supplied large quantities of urea to influential farmers and a created shortage for the poor and marginal farmers. (Representational image)

Karimnagar: Only the rich get urea, say farmers



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Vivo Z1X review: Best smartphone under 20K

A successor to the Z1 Pro, the Vivo Z1X sits below the Rs 20,000 mark and offers the kind of performance that would make one wonder how can a phone this good, be this cheap?
 

Best PUBG Phone under Rs 20,000: 4D vibration, sound localisation and other features

The ultra gaming mode also offers sound localization training in which you can actually train the phone to identify footsteps from near and far.
 

Shibani Dandekar flaunts hot pink bikini while soaking in the sun; check out

Shibani Dandekar. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Dance on ramp: Deepika Padukone grooves with Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla at fashion show

Deepika Padukone dances with Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Two-headed snake, fitting palm of hand, spotted in Indonesia

Residents of a village in Bali got a shock when they spotted a two-headed snake in their midst -- a rare find in the wild. (Photo: YouTube/ video screengrab)
 

Delhi restaurant introduces ‘Article 370’ thali for J&K residents, read details here

The vegetarian thali costs Rs 2,370 and non-vegetarian thali costs Rs 2,669 (taxes extra). (Photo: Zomato)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Ex- Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee hospitalised with breathing problem

The blood pressure of 75-year-old Bhattacharjee, who is also a veteran CPI(M) leader, was found to be quite low, a senior official of the private hospital said. (Photo: PTI)

Eknath Gaikwad replaces Milind Deora as Cong 'Acting President' of Mumbai unit

Deora was appointed as Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC) chief weeks before voting of the 2019 General elections. (Photo: DC)

Ahead of Maharashtra polls, AIMIM breaks alliance with Prakash Ambedkar's VBA

A press release issued by AIMIM MP and party's Maharashtra unit president Imtiyaz Jalil stated that the party is not willing to continue in VBA alliance as the latter allot only 8 seats out of 288. (Photo: File)

Sonia Gandhi calls meeting of AICC, PCC leaders on Sept 12

Gandhi wants to ensure that each unit of the party is aware of their responsibilities and will leave no stone unturned in its execution. (Photo: File)

KCR under fire for getting photo, party logo carved in Laskshmi Narasimha temple

Seeking apologies from the government, BJP legislator Raja Singh, in a video message, demanded that the pictures should not be used on temples. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham