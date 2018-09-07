search on deccanchronicle.com
TD asks Chandrababu Naidu to go with Congress

The meeting also discussed the possibilities of alliances with other parties in Telangana.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu
Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam national  president N. Chandrababu Naidu was on Thursday closeted with senior ministers and politburo members of the party for over an hour to discuss the repercussions of TRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s decision to dissolve the Telangana state Assembly.

At the meeting, Mr Naidu is learnt to have expressed displeasure over Mr Chandrasekhar Rao’s comments at him and the TD in his press conference in Hyderabad.

 

The TD president is believed to have said that he was never against the interests of Telangana and wanted to see the state develop on all fronts as another sister Telugu state.

It is also learnt that Mr Naidu asked TD leaders to tell the public at large that Mr Chandrasekhar Rao and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have clinched a secret pact. He said that acceptance of the new zonal system and immediately dissolving the Assembly is proof of the secret understanding.

The meeting also discussed the possibilities of alliances with other parties in Telangana. Some ministers are believed to have said that it would be better that the TD goes for an alliance with the Congress in Telangana.

To this, Mr Naidu is believed to have said that a decision in this regard will be taken after discussions with TS TD leaders. Mr Naidu is expected to visit Hyderabad on September 8 to attend former minister Nandamuri Harikrishna’s 11th-day ceremony and will hold talks with TS TD leaders on that day on the strategy the TD will have to adopt in Telangana.

 

