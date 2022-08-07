  
Nation Politics 07 Aug 2022 NITI Aayog hits back ...
Nation, Politics

NITI Aayog hits back at KCR’s boycott of the Governing Meeting

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 7, 2022, 1:26 am IST
Updated Aug 7, 2022, 1:26 am IST
Niti Aayog on Saturday termed as unfortunate the decision of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao to not attend its governing council meeting on Sunday. (Photo:By Arrangement)
 Niti Aayog on Saturday termed as unfortunate the decision of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao to not attend its governing council meeting on Sunday. (Photo:By Arrangement)

HYDERABAD: The Niti Aayog on Saturday termed as “unfortunate” the decision of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao to not attend its governing council meeting on Sunday, and said it was not correct on his part to say no efforts were made to consult the state on the agenda for the meeting.

In a statement it released soon after Chandrashekar Rao announced his boycott at a press conference, Niti Aayog said the Chief Minister did not respond to its requests for a meeting with him and recalled how last year a delegation led by its vice chairman met him in Hyderabad to discuss Telangana’s development issues.

For Sunday’s meeting, the Niti Aayog said, the Chief Minister’s allegation that Telangana was not consulted was incorrect as the state’s Chief Secretary had participated in the first National Chief Secretaries Conference in Dharamshala in June this year. The conference was a culmination of a six- month long deliberations wherein all States/ UTs including the Chief Secretary of Telangana participated, the Niti Aayog said.

With respect to allocations for the water sector, it said the Centre had released Rs 3,982 core under the Jal Jeevan Mission for the state during the last four year but the government had drawn only Rs 200 crore. It also said that Rs 1,195 crore were released to Telangana under the PM Krishi Sinchayee Yojana, Accelerated Irrigation Benefit Programme, and the Command Area Development and Water Management programmes between 2014 and 2022.

Expressing regret over the Chief Minister’s decision, Niti Aayog underlined the significance of its governing council meeting as a forum where the highest political leadership in the country at Centre and State levels deliberate on key development-related issues and agree on appropriate outcome-oriented solutions for national development.

...
Tags: chief minister k. chandrashekar rao, niti aayog, telangana news
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 07 August 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

The High Court had last ordered OTA to the said employees for their halt periods outstation/destination station. (DC Representational Photo)

Pay overtime or face contempt proceedings, HC warns railway officials

N. Chandrababu Naidu with PM Narendra Modi. (File image by arrangement)

Bonhomie between Naidu and PM Modi after four years

The High Court in 2013 had directed the united Andhra Pradesh government to set up de-addiction centres in every district to treat drug addiction. (PTI File Photo)

HC unhappy over TS not setting up de-addiction centres

More than 50 per cent of police stations in the state including three police commissionerates - Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda - have not installed CCTVs as per the Supreme Court directions. (DC Representational Photo)

Despite SC, MHA orders, police stations lack CCTV cams



MOST POPULAR

 

Is infrastructure enough for education?

Teacher-student ratio low in Mahbubia school. (Representational DC Image)
 

Citizens’ beloved Charminar turns 444

Charminar ( DC )
 

Governor Tamilisai turns doctor on plane to treat fellow passenger

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan treated a fellow passenger who fell ill while travelling on a Delhi-Hyderabad flight. (Twitter/@iammrcn)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

SC calls for expert panel to regulate poll freebies

Supreme Court (PTI)

Freebie culture dangerous for country: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the inauguration of Bundelkhand Expressway, in Jalaun, Saturday, July 16, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Mamata sacks Partha Chatterjee from Cabinet and TMC

Mamata Banerjee on Thursday sacked her heavyweight colleague Partha Chatterjee, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the School Service Commission jobs scam. (PTI Photo)

Capt Amarinder Singh to merge party with BJP, claims saffron party leader

Amarinder Singh. (Photo: PTI)

Rs 10 crore, ministerial berth offered to MLAs for toppling Jharkhand govt: Congress

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->