Kishan Reddy slams KCR for skipping Niti Aayog meeting

Published Aug 8, 2022, 12:27 am IST
NEW DELHI/HYDERABAD: Union minister for tourism G. Kishan Reddy vented his ire at Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for skipping the Niti Aayog meeting in New Delhi on Sunday, which, he said, was nothing short of destroying the spirit of federalism.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi later, Reddy said “Let him take rest in his farmhouse, but he should stop criticising Niti Aayog, whose rankings he had earlier celebrated,” Kishan Reddy said.

The minister said that Chandrashekar Rao was unable to digest the rising popularity of the BJP in Telangana. The CM was maligning Central agencies only for his political benefits, the Union minister said.

Kishan Reddy said that the Union government had extended financial support to poor families to facilitate construction of houses. If state governments identify lands, the Centre will release funds, he said. Fearing that the NDA government would garner credit, Chandrashekar Rao had stopped implementation of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana programme, he said.

Stating that they would celebrate the partition day on August 11, Reddy said “there will be a photo exhibition in Parliament capturing scenes from the days of partition.”

He called upon everyone to hoist the national flag atop their houses from August 13 to 15 to commemorate 75 years of independence. Around 20 crore households will unfurl the national flag, he said. Kishan Reddy urged all NRIs to do likewise.

