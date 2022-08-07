KCR unable to face Modi: Bandi

HYDERABAD: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday severely criticised Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao for boycotting the Niti Aayog Governing Council meeting on Sunday, and said the real reason for the boycott was that “the Chief Minister is unable to face Prime Minister Narendra Modi anymore.”

In a statement, Sanjay said if the Chief Minister really had a problem with the way the Niti Aayog was functioning, then he could have done so at the meeting. “The real problem of the Chief Minister is that the Centre is now practicing direct benefit transfer to beneficiaries of various Central programmes cutting out the state’s interference and robs the state of opportunities to divert the funds, or skim off commissions,” Sanjay said.

He said for Chandrashekar Rao, the Niti Aayog was a good organisation if it provided funds as sought by him and if it did not, then it turned into a villain. “NITI Aayog has been giving strategic and technical advice to the Centre and the states on various policy issues to make India a strong economy. It doesn’t work exclusively for Chandrashekar Rao or Telangana,” he said.

Sanjay said the Telangana Chief Minister might be boycotting the meetings convened by the Centre, but he should remember that the day was not far when the people of Telangana would boycott him.