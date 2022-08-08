  
Nation Politics 07 Aug 2022 Dasoju Sravan joins ...
Nation, Politics

Dasoju Sravan joins BJP, slams TRS

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDAR PULLOOR
Published Aug 8, 2022, 12:12 am IST
Updated Aug 8, 2022, 7:29 am IST
Dasoju Sravan Kumar joins the BJP in the presence of Telangana BJP in-charge Tarun Chugh and Union minister Kishan Reddy in New Delhi (DC)
HYDERABAD: Former Congress national spokesperson Dr Dasoju Sravan joined the BJP in New Delhi on Sunday. BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh, the Telangana affairs in-charge, invited him into the party fold.

In presence of Union minister G. Kishan Reddy, Rajya Sabha member Dr K. Laxman, the BJP National OBC Morcha chairman, BJP general secretary Muralidhar Rao, national executive committee member G. Vivek Venkats wamy, Dr Sravan joined the BJP.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Sravan said that Telangana statehood was achieved with the sacrifices of 1,500 people. “We hoped social justice would be done in the new state, but unfortunately it went into the wrong hands of TRS leadership,” he criticised. Telangana then the richest state of the country now had Rs. 4 crore debts due to TRS misrule, he said. 

Dr Sravan alleged that no loans given to SC, ST, BC and minorities as lakhs of applications were piled up in various corporation offices. Students, unemployed youths, employees worst affected in the state, he said. Medical and health sector downgraded and the Ayushman Bharat scheme introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not being implemented in Telangana, he said.

Dr Sravan claimed that corruption had reached peak levels under the TRS and ministers and ruling party MLAs had amassed crores of rupees. BJP will come into power in Telangana soon and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao would be voted out, he said. 

“I began my career as an activist of the RSS and worked as general secretary of ABVP Osmania University unit,” Dr Sravan said, recalling his previous associations. “Joining the BJP feels like reaching my house,” he said.

Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


