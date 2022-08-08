  
Congress aims to strengthen party base with padayatra from Tuesday

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD NIZAMUDDIN
Published Aug 8, 2022, 12:31 am IST
Updated Aug 8, 2022, 7:24 am IST
The party is trying to hold its ground in with its week-long padayatra from August 9 as part of 'Azadi ki Gaurav yatra'.
 The party is trying to hold its ground in with its week-long padayatra from August 9 as part of ‘Azadi ki Gaurav yatra’. (DC Image)

 HYDERABAD: Even as TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy, who has vowed to safeguard the party’s fortress in case of a byelection in Munugode, is busy with the Parliament session, the party is trying to hold its ground in other constituencies with its week-long padayatra from August 9 as part of ‘Azadi ki Gaurav yatra’.

PCC leaders on Sunday held an online meeting with all district Congress committee (DCC) presidents and instructed them to ensure that leaders from every constituency were actively involved in the campaign. “Since it is an AICC programme, we are ensuring that all the constituencies are covered. We have told DCC presidents that it was mandatory and binding on them. To mark the 75 years of independence, 75 people in each constituency will travel 75 km holding the Tricolour while propagating the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi and Pandit Nehru,” TPCC working president (org), B Mahesh Kumar Goud told Deccan Chronicle.

CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that it was only because of the Congress and the sacrifices made by its leaders that the nation could achieve independence.

"It is time the younger generations learn about the sacrifices made by our leaders and the Congress,” he said.   

