  
Nation Politics 07 Aug 2022
Nation, Politics

Cong leaders to take out ‘padayatra’ from Aug 9 to 18

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD NIZAMUDDIN
Published Aug 7, 2022, 1:41 am IST
Updated Aug 7, 2022, 1:41 am IST
Former MP Ponnam Prabhakar said he would take out the yatra within Karimnagar parliamentary constituency. (Photo: DC File)
 Former MP Ponnam Prabhakar said he would take out the yatra within Karimnagar parliamentary constituency. (Photo: DC File)

HYDERABAD: Congress leaders would take out a padayatra from August 9 to 18 to highlight the ‘anti-people’ policies of both the state and the Central governments, said former MP Ponnam Prabhakar. He said he would take out the yatra within Karimnagar parliamentary constituency.

As part of the AICC's Vijay Utsav, this padayatra will mark the 137th year of the Congress formation. The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) asked district-level leaders to make this a success by reminding people of the sacrifices of the Congress towards achieving Independence.

Former MP Ponnam Prabhakar said his padayatra would try to expose the failures of the state and the Central governments. “With this, I will be able to know the grievances of the people at grass root level and I shall take forward the battle against the existing governments. This padayatra will definitely bring pressure on the governments which have made the lives of the general public miserable, with their failures to control the economy, inflation and rising prices,” he added.

District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents and in-charge presidents are likely to lead padayatras in the districts and Assembly constituencies from August 9 to 14.

During the padayatra, the leaders and cadres will create awareness among the people about anti-people policies being implemented by the state and the Central governments and price rises and farmers' issues. Senior Congress leaders and ticket aspirants will take part in the yatra in their respective Assembly constituencies.

