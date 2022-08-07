Bonhomie between Naidu and PM Modi after four years

VIJAYAWADA: Telugu Desam leaders are elated over the bonhomie between Telugu Desam chief N. Chandrababu Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi after a gap of four years when the former CM met Modi while participating in the national committee meeting of Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav in New Delhi on Saturday.

Naidu and Modi talked with each other for five minutes in private. TD leaders are quite hopeful that their warm exchange will lead to restoration of political ties between the BJP and TD.

The Union government had invited Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Chandrababu Naidu, CMs of various states and eminent persons to participate in the Amrut Mahotsav preparatory meeting.

However, the CM Jagan Mohan Reddy skipped the meeting as he had to attend two weddings.

But Naidu did not miss the chance for which he has been waiting for the past four years. Strangely though, while TD released photos of Naidu meeting President Droupadi Murmu, the party did not publicise photos of Naidu meeting PM Modi. Only a small video clip came out in which Naidu and Modi could be seen talking to each other standing in the hall.

While attending the national committee meeting of Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav, the former chief minister met various leaders. After the meeting concluded, Naidu asked PM Modi for a few minutes of time. The duo then talked to each other for five minutes standing side by side.

Incidentally, Telugu Desam suffered badly in the 2019 Assembly and Lok Sabha general elections after it severed ties with the BJP and fought the elections on its own. Further, while campaigning during those elections, the TD leaders, including Naidu and film star Nandamuri Balakrishna, went all out in their criticism of BJP as well as Modi. Naidu even participated in a dharna in Delhi against Modi. This ended up totally damaging relationships between the two parties.

Sources said Naidu is trying to revive his political alliance with BJP and Jana Sena keeping in view the forthcoming elections. Jana Sena founder K. Pawan Kalyan has already shown interest in the alliance between the three parties. But there has been no green signal from BJP’s state leaders.

TD sources said Naidu explained to Modi the political scenario in AP and people’s unhappiness with the Jagan Mohan Reddy government.

He pointed to the PM that the financial condition of AP is poor, there is increased corruption, and the law and order situation in the state is deteriorating. The alliance between the two parties in the given circumstances will be beneficial for both.

Party leaders are happy that Naidu has successfully met PM Modi. They hope that in the coming days political ties between BJP and BJP will be restored, benefitting both the parties.