India, China pull back from Gogra

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PAWAN BALI
Published Aug 7, 2021, 2:52 am IST
Updated Aug 7, 2021, 2:52 am IST
Both nations dismantle temporary structures
Indian and Chinese troops and tanks disengage from the banks of Pangong lake area in Eastern Ladakh. (Representational Photo:PTI)
 Indian and Chinese troops and tanks disengage from the banks of Pangong lake area in Eastern Ladakh. (Representational Photo:PTI)

New Delhi: In a major breakthrough in the 15-month long military stand-off in Ladakh, Indian and Chinese troops have pulled back from the third friction point, Gogra. The disengagement of troops carried over two days was completed on Thursday.

"The troops of both sides are now in their respective permanent bases," the Indian Army said in a statement on Friday.

 

All temporary structures and other allied infrastructure created in the area by both sides have been dismantled and mutually verified. The landform in the area has been restored by both sides to pre-stand off period.

"With this, one more sensitive area of face-off has been resolved," said the Indian Army.

The troops from China and India have been engaged in a face-off situation in Gogra since May last year.

During the 12th round of the Corps Commander meeting on Saturday held at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point, there was a detailed discussion on disengagement of troops from Gogra.

 

"As an outcome of the meeting, both sides agreed on disengagement in the area of Gogra," said the statement.

"As per the agreement, both sides have ceased forward deployments in this area in a phased, coordinated and verified manner. The disengagement process was carried out over two days, that is 4 and 5 August, 2021," it said.

"This agreement ensures that the LAC in this area will be strictly observed and respected by both sides, and that there is no unilateral change in status quo," said Indian Army.

Both sides have expressed commitment to take the talks forward and resolve the remaining issues along the LAC in the Western Sector, it said.

 

Before Gogra, Indian and Chinese troops had disengaged from Galwan Valley and Pangong Tso in Ladakh.

After Gogra, both sides will now discuss disengagement from Hot Springs. India was hopeful of disengagement from Gogra Post and Hot Springs as both sides had undertaken a partial disengagement in these areas last year. However, Chinese have hardened their position on Depsang plains, and Demchok friction points.

In February, India and China had reached an agreement to disengage from north and south banks of Pangong Tso to pre-standoff status.

 

"The Indian Army along with ITBP is totally committed to ensure the sovereignty of the nation and maintain peace and tranquility along the LAC in the Western Sector," said Indian Army.

...
