AP Cabinet approves educational infra plans

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was held in the Secretariat on Friday which discussed important issues and approved proposals for transforming educational infrastructure with improvement of facilities and amenities in government schools under comprehensive academic and administrative reforms.

Minister for information and public relations, Perni Venkataramaiah alias Nani, briefing about the meeting decisions here on Friday, said the Cabinet approved additional compensation of Rs 10 lakh to displaced families of Polavaram project, revised DPR for Machilipatnam port saving Rs 700 crore compared to earlier DPR, implementation of Nethanna Nestham from August 10, Vidya Kanuka on August 16, formation of Rajamahendravaram Urban Development Authority, renaming of Godavari Urban Development Authority to Kakinada Urban Development Authority, payment to AgriGold depositors and others.

Nani said the Cabinet approved proposals for transforming educational infrastructure and to bring in comprehensive academic and administrative reforms. He said the Cabinet approved launch of Jagananna Vidya Kanuka, dedication of phase-1 of Nadu-Nedu programme to the nation and launch of phase-2 of Nadu Nedu programme on August 16. He said all the schools including Anganwadi centres, zilla parishad schools and municipal and tribal welfare schools were classified into six categories as satellite foundation schools (PP1 &PP 2), foundational schools (PP1, PP2, class 1 and 2), foundation school plus (PP1, PP2, Classes 1-5), pre-high schools (Classes 3-7/8), high schools (Classes 3-10) and high school plus (Classes 3-12). He said textbooks were being printed in English and Telugu.

The minister said the Cabinet approved to launch YSR Nethanna Nestham scheme for providing Rs 24, 000 per annum to every weaver family who owned a handloom on August 10 for the third consecutive year benefitting around four lakh weavers at an expenditure of RS 200 crore. He said the state government had already distributed a compensation of Rs 238,00,70,000 to Rs 3,40,000 AgriGold victims who deposited less than Rs10,000 and the state Cabinet approved to clear payments of Rs 500 crore to 4 lakh AgriGold victims, who deposited less than Rs 20,000 on August 24.

The Cabinet also approved the sanction of an additional Rs 10 lakh towards R&R package to project displaced families. It approved to set up Rajamahendravaram Urban Development Authority (RUDA) consisting of Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation, Nidadavole and Kovvuru municipalities with an extent of 1566.442 sq. kms by taking certain areas of Godavari Urban Development Authority and Eluru Urban Development Authority. The cabinet approved to rename Godavari Urban Development Authority as Kakinada Urban Development Authority, Nani said.

The minister said the Cabinet accorded approval for the revised DPR and administrative sanction to take up phase-1 project works with a revised cost of Rs 5155.73 crore for the development of greenfield port in Machilipatnam in Krishna district. He said the Cabinet also approved the revised DPR and revised administrative sanction with a total estimated cost of Rs 4,361.91 crore for the development of Bhavanapadu port in Srikakulam district. He said the Cabinet approved the draft techno-economic feasibility study report for development of greenfield airport at Dagadarthi in Nellore district.

Lokayukta, APSHRC to be shifted to Kurnool

Minister for information and public relations Perni Venkataramaiah alias Nani said the Cabinet approved organising of the YSR LifeTime Achievement Awards and YSR Achievement Awards function on August 13 and also to shift Lokayukta from Hyderabad to Kurnool in view of the opinion expressed by the High Court and also to notify the headquarters of Andhra Pradesh State Human Rights Commission in Kurnool.

The Minister said the Cabinet approved regularisation of the land in unauthorised occupation of unobjectionable government land by way of dwelling units up to 300 sq yards. He said that the Cabinet approved the sanction of one motor vehicle inspector, one junior assistant/senior assistant and three home guard posts for a new unit office at Punganur in Chittoor district. The Cabinet also approved Andhra Pradesh Bovine Breeding Ordinance 2021, operational guidelines for auctioning of fishery wealth in the public water bodies, policy on seed production through RBKs. He furnished the status note on kharif and other seasonal crops.

The Clean Andhra Pradesh programme would be launched by distributing 1.2 crore bins in 124 municipalities and municipal corporations across the state, he said adding that the state government would provide 14,000 tricycles in villages which included 1,771 electric vehicles and 3,097 autos for collection of garbage.