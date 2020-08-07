136th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

2,027,746

56,626

Recovered

1,378,587

45,540

Deaths

41,655

919

Maharashtra47977931637516792 Tamil Nadu2791442210874571 Andhra Pradesh1967891128701753 Karnataka158254802812897 Delhi1415311271244059 Uttar Pradesh108974634021918 West Bengal86754610231902 Telangana7525753239601 Gujarat65704485612529 Bihar6203140760349 Assam4816233429115 Rajasthan4667932832732 Haryana3779631226448 Odisha3768124483258 Madhya Pradesh3508225414912 Kerala279561629988 Jammu and Kashmir2239614856417 Punjab1901512491462 Jharkhand140705199129 Chhatisgarh10109761369 Uttarakhand8008484795 Goa7075511460 Tripura5520367528 Puducherry4147253758 Manipur301818147 Himachal Pradesh2879171013 Nagaland24056594 Arunachal Pradesh179011053 Chandigarh120671520 Meghalaya9173305 Sikkim7832971 Mizoram5022820
Nation Politics 07 Aug 2020
Nation, Politics

Modi government gone missing: Rahul slams Centre as India crosses 20 lakh COVID cases

ANI
Published Aug 7, 2020, 9:44 am IST
Updated Aug 7, 2020, 9:44 am IST
20 lakh-mark has been crossed, Modi government is missing, the Congress leader tweeted
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday slammed the Central government as India crossed the 20 lakh COVID-19 positive cases. (PTI Photo)
  Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday slammed the Central government as India crossed the 20 lakh COVID-19 positive cases. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday slammed the Central government as India crossed the 20 lakh COVID-19 positive cases.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader reiterated his earlier tweet, sent out on July 17, which stated "The 10,00,000-mark has been crossed. With the rapid spread of COVID-19, by August 10, more than 20,00,000 will be infected in the country. The government must take concrete, planned steps to stop the epidemic."

 

"20 lakh-mark has been crossed, Modi government is missing," the Congress leader tweeted today.

The Union Health Ministry has said active cases as a percentage of total cases have seen a significant drop from 34.17 per cent on July 24 to 30.31 per cent.

...
Tags: congress, rahul gandhi, central government, india, covid-19 cases, coronavirus cases, modi government, pm modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Landslides have been reported from several parts of Kerala and at least eight districts are under a flood alert. (PTI)

10 workers dead, dozens trapped as rain triggers landslide at Kerala tea plantation

As many as 69,03,640 people have been affected while 21 have died due to the floods in Bihar. (Photo- AFP)

Bihar flood victims block NH28, attack police in Muzaffarpur over relief material

Pm Narendra Modi welcomed by UP chief minister Yogi Adityanth on the day of Ram mandir Bhumi Pujan in Ayodhya. PTI photo

Yogi Adityanath says he won't attend Ayodhya mosque inauguration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a conclave on higher education via video conferencing, in New Delhi. PTI photo

NEP has triggered a healthy debate: PM Modi



