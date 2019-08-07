Nation Politics 07 Aug 2019 Won't accept &# ...
Nation, Politics

Won't accept 'those two families' as our leaders: Tsering Namgyal

ANI
Published Aug 7, 2019, 7:40 am IST
Updated Aug 7, 2019, 7:40 am IST
Namgyal who received praise for his speech in Parliament said Prime Minister Narendra Modi understood sentiments of people of the region.
'We have no problem with Kashmiri. There are some people creating problem in Jammu and Kashmir for their own vested interests. We will not consider those two families as our leaders,' Namgyal said. (Photo: ANI)
 'We have no problem with Kashmiri. There are some people creating problem in Jammu and Kashmir for their own vested interests. We will not consider those two families as our leaders,' Namgyal said. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: In a veiled attack on Farooq Abdullah's National Conference (NC) and Mehbooba Mufti's Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal on Tuesday said that he will never consider these 'two families' as leaders who created problem in Jammu and Kashmir for their own vested interests.

"We have no problem with Kashmiri. There are some people creating problem in Jammu and Kashmir for their own vested interests. We will not consider those two families as our leaders," he told ANI.

 

Namgyal who received praise for his speech in Parliament said Prime Minister Narendra Modi understood sentiments of people of the region and gave it a status of Union Territory.

"I have not expected this much. I only expect to work for the people for which they have elected me to Parliament. It is my fate that the Prime Minister understood the sentiments of people of Ladakh for giving it a status of Union Territory. I thank him for encouraging me," he said.

The Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill, 2019, which strips Jammu and Kashmir's status of a state and converts it into a Union Territory with legislature and carves out Ladakh region as a UT without legislature was passed by Parliament.

...
Tags: tsering namgyal, ladakh mp, article 370, union territory, bjp, amit shah, narendra modi, farooq abdullah, national conference, mehbooba mufti, peoples democratic party
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

Salve told Times Now that he had spoken to Swaraj about an hour before she died. (Photo: File)

Come, collect your Re 1 fee tomorrow: Swaraj to Harish Salve an hour before her death

She had over 13 million followers on Twitter, making her among the top followed Indian politicians on the social media site. (Photo: File)

'Waited for this day in my lifetime': Swaraj's last tweet on Article 370

Former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu said Swaraj's works as the Minister of External Affairs will be looked upon as an exemplary model of governance. (Photo: File)

KCR, Jagan Reddy mourn Sushma Swaraj's demise

BSP chief Mayawati on Wednesday paid her last respects to former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj at latter's residence in Delhi. (Photo: ANI)

Mayawati pays her last respects to Sushma Swaraj



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu Minister urges people to take up #rainwaterchallenge

In a video released as part of the campaign, the minister said a 200-sqft house can store water for one whole year if rainwater is harvested properly. (Photo: File)
 

'It will end our slavery': West Pakistan refugees celebrate Article 370 scrapping

The refugees, who were so far denied the Jammu and Kashmir citizenship, lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the historic decision and said August 5, the day when the government revoked provisions of the Article 370, will be written in 'golden words'. (Photo: AP)
 

Video: Varun Dhawan's shave turns into nightmare as he preps for 'Coolie No 1' remake

Varun Dhawan's preparation for Coolie No 1 remake. (Photo: YouTube)
 

Photos: Singer Halsey passionately kisses BF Yungblud on his birthday

Halsey and Yungblud kiss. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Ahan Shetty-Tara Sutaria's 'RX100' remake goes on floors in Mumbai

Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty on Tuesday started shooting for his debut film, the Hindi remake of Telugu hit "RX100".
 

Keep these 5 things in mind while filing Income Tax Return

E-Filing Income Tax Return for AY 2019-20: Individuals and entities, having any income on which there was any TDS or an annual income of over Rs 2.5 lakh, have to file Income Tax Return.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

CWC slams Modi govt for abrogating Article 370, says rights of state was violated

The meeting was held on Tuesday evening after the passage of the bill in parliament to divide Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories and adoption of the resolution to repeal Article 370 which gives special status to the state. (Photo: File | Representational)

Patronise handloom products in big way: Edappadi K. Palaniswami

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami

Jagan Mohan Reddy briefs PM Modi on corruption in PPAs, reiterates SCS request

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan offers prasadam to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Tuesday.

State BJP to invite Amit Shah on Sept 17

Amit Shah

Mamata Banerjee meets MK Stalin in Chennai

While DMK leaders had been against the decision by the NDA government, the TMC appeared to be a divided house with some of its MPs like Sukhendu Sekhar Ray supporting the move. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham