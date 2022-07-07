  
Nation Politics 07 Jul 2022 YSRC forms committee ...
Nation, Politics

YSRC forms committees for party's third plenary

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD ILLYAS
Published Jul 7, 2022, 7:40 am IST
Updated Jul 7, 2022, 7:40 am IST
  The ruling party aims to mobilise 3.50 lakh people -- 2,000 from every assembly segment -- for the mega event. (DC file image)

VIJAYAWADA: The YSR Congress has named various committees for the party's two-day, third state plenary on July 8 and 9. The ruling party aims to mobilise 3.50 lakh people -- 2,000 from every assembly segment -- for the mega event.

Ministers Botsa Satyanarayana, Taneti Vanitha, Gudivada Amaranath and other senior leaders have found their presence in these committees and are already supervising the arrangements.

TTD chairman Subba Reddy has been appointed as convener to the reception committee, minister Botsa as convener to the organising committee, advisor to government Sajjala Ramakrishna as convener to the people’s representatives coordination committee and Thalasila Raghuram as convener to plenary dais and premises arrangements committee.

Ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra and Merugu Nagarjuna are conveners of plenary meeting organising committee, minister Taneti Vanitha and MLA Pamula Srivani are conveners of stage protocol committee, former minister Vellampalli Srinivas and MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar are conveners to the designs and decoration committee.

YSRC general secretary and MLC Ummareddy Venkateswarlu is convener to the party constitution (bylaws) amendment committee, and election committee to elect YSRC Party president  and party's third plenary resolutions Committee.

Minister Gudivada Amarnath and Harshavardhan Reddy are conveners to the registration and passes committee. MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar will look after food arrangements as its committee convener.

Former minister Perni Venkataramaiah and minister Srinivasa Venugopalakrishna are conveners of the media and photo exhibition committee.

Minister  Appalaraju is convener of the health camp committee, Vangpandu Usha convener of cultural programmes committee, MLAs Gadikota Srikanth and Pinnelli Ramakrishna are conveners of the volunteers committee.

MLC Lella Appi Reddy and Arimanda Varaprasad Reddy are conveners of auditorium committee, MLC Mohammad Iqbal is convener of parking, Vizianagaram ZP chairman Majji Srinivas is convener of transport committee and Punuru Gautham is convener of plenary cleaning coordination committee.  

The majority of the 151 legislators are putting in arduous efforts to mobilize at least 2,000 to 3,000 party activists/leaders from their respective assembly segments and are arranging vehicles to the plenary meeting venue in front of Acharya Nagarjuna University, adjacent to Vijayawada-Chennai national highway-16 at Kaza in Guntur district.

The party high command has said YSRC honorary president YS Vijayamma will participate in the plenary and would address the leaders and cadres on the second day of the meeting, on July 9.

The party high command is finalising the agenda including the list of speakers and the topics for discussion which would start with the inaugural speech of chief minister Jagan on July 8.

