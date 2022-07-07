RTI war escalates as TRS files 100 RTIs against BJP

Speaking to media personnel at the TRSLP office on Thursday, TRS MLA A. Jeevan Reddy said the RTI applications will be filed to obtain information about the Prime Minister's Office, union ministries and several central government departments. (Photo: facebook)

Hyderabad: A day after Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay announced that he had filed 100 RTI requests to expose the ruling dispensation and embarrass the Chief Minister, the ruling TRS has decided to file 100 RTI requests in an effort to combat the BJP's ‘RTI war’.

Speaking to media personnel at the TRSLP office on Thursday, TRS MLA A. Jeevan Reddy said the RTI applications will be filed to obtain information about the Prime Minister's Office, union ministries and several central government departments. He said the RTI applications seek to find out information on expenditure incurred for Prime Minister's attires and the amount paid for tailors to stitch PM's dresses, and also on PM's various unfulfilled promises made to the people of the country since 2014. “We will not leave BJP until all our 100 RTI applications are answered,” he asserted.

Reddy stated that RTI applications will be filed on the status of promises made to Telangana in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, and why the Modi government could not fulfil the promises even after eight years in office.

He stated that an RTI application will be filed on the Bhagya Laxmi temple in Charminar because all of the top BJP leaders have visited this temple in the recent past. "We will seek information under RTI on the contributions made by the Centre and state governments of BJP-ruled states to the development of this temple," said Jeevan Reddy.

Earlier, Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay announced that he had filed 100 RTI requests to seek information on all the promises the Chief Minister made between June 2, 2014, and June 2, 2022, in his various visits to different districts and public meetings. The RTI requests cover a wide range of topics, including issues related to agriculture, jobs, podu lands, farm loan waivers, and irrigation projects.