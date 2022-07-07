  
Nation Politics 07 Jul 2022 Punjab CM Mann gets ...
Nation, Politics

Punjab CM Mann gets married to doctor from Kurukshetra

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 7, 2022, 10:59 pm IST
Updated Jul 7, 2022, 10:59 pm IST
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Gurpreet Kaur during their wedding ceremony in Chandigarh, Thursday, July 7, 2022. (PTI)
 Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Gurpreet Kaur during their wedding ceremony in Chandigarh, Thursday, July 7, 2022. (PTI)

Chandigarh: The regular 'band, bajaa, baraat' were missing but the celebratory sparkle shone through the security cover as Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann got married to a doctor from Kurukshetra at his home on Thursday.

It was a private ceremony without the usual crowds, so much a part of a big, fat Indian wedding.

Mann, 48, the first chief minister of the state to get married while in office, tied the knot with Dr Gurpreet Kaur from Pehowa in Kurukshetra in Haryana.

Tight security arrangements were in place at the chief minister's home in Sector 2.

The wedding feast included 'dal makhni', 'chana masala', 'karahi paneer', 'navratan biryani', 'jeera onion pulao', 'kalonji wale aloo' and some continental dishes as well as 'moong dal halwa', fresh fruit trifle, and ice cream for dessert, Aam Aadmi Party insiders said.

Though not many details were available, visuals on television and Twitter showed Mann and his bride at the Anand Karaj ceremony.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Chadha, AAP MP Sanjay Singh and other leaders were also present at the ceremony.

It is learnt that Kejriwal played the role of an elder from Mann's family and actively participated in the wedding rituals. Kejriwal congratulated the couple in a tweet later.

This is Mann's second marriage. He separated from his first wife in 2015 -- they have two children, daughter Seerat Kaur (21) and son Dilshan (17).

Gurpreet Kaur, 30, shared a picture of herself on Twitter and wrote, "Din Shagna Da Chadya (the day of marriage has arrived)".

She also thanked AAP leaders for their congratulatory messages.

According to party insiders, the wedding, solemnised according to Sikh rituals, was attended by Mann's mother and sister and just a few guests, including Kejriwal and his family.

Before the wedding, Kejriwal told reporters at the airport here, "Today is a day of immense happiness that my younger brother and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann ji is getting married and is making a new beginning. May god bless him with a happy married life and both (the couple) always remain happy."

Chadha said, "A new chapter in CM Bhagwant Mann's life is going to start today. I congratulate Mann saab's family, his mother and sister. It will be a small function. Only family members will attend."

"We all are happy that happiness has returned to Mann saab's family after a long time. It was his mother's dream to see her son getting settled again. Today, that dream is going to come true," he told reporters.

Gurpreet Kaur completed her MBBS from a private university in Haryana in 2018. She has two elder sisters who are settled abroad.

AAP leader and minister Harjot Singh Bains in a tweet said, "God Bless the Sweet Couple. I am happy for @BhagwantMann ji and Dr Gurpreet ji."

...
Tags: bhagwant mann, dr gurpreet kaur
Location: India, Punjab


Latest From Nation

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy watches the Essential and Vegetable exhibition after laying the foundation stone in the World-class Indo-German Academy for Research of Natural Irrigation at Pulivendula in YSR District on Thursday. (DC Photo)

Jagan lays foundation for APCARL, call to adopt natural farming

Former Telugu Desam (TD) MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar has been named as the main accused and organiser of the rooster fight betting at a mango grove in Patancheru by the Sangareddy police. (Photo: Facebook)

Chintamaneni prime accused in organising rooster fights

IMD on Thursday warned of heavy rainfall and intense spells of rain in isolated parts of Hyderabad for Friday and Saturday. (DC file photo)

Heavy rains over next 2 days in Telangana: IMD

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the inauguration of 'Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam' on the implementation of ‘National Education Policy-2022’, in Varanasi, Thursday, July 7, 2022. (PTI)

Meaning of development is empowerment of poor, deprived: PM Modi



MOST POPULAR

 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Naqvi, RCP Singh resign from Union Cabinet

Former union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi at his residence in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Naqvi submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, a day before the completion of his Rajya Sabha term. (PTI Photo)

Himanta blames Udaipur incident to Congress appeasement politics

Assam chief minister Himantha Biswa Sarna briefs media on the political resolution approved by the BJP's national executive meeting (Deepak Deshpande/DC)

Nadda inaugurates national officer bearers' meet ahead of BJP national executive meet

BJP national president JP Nadda inugrating the party national office bearers meeting at Hyderabad International Convention Centre (Deepak DESHPANDE/DC)

TRS to unleash massive banner blitzkrieg on Modi’s visit to Hyderabad

The TRS is planning to put up banners and flexies across the city questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his “unkept promises”. (Representational Image/DC)

Shinde sails through vote as Uddhav loses another MLA

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis after a special session of Maharashtra Assembly, at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai, Monday, July 4, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->