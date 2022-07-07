  
Nation Politics 07 Jul 2022 Congress leaders res ...
Nation, Politics

Congress leaders resent Revanth’s one-man show

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | N. VAMSI SRINIVAS
Published Jul 7, 2022, 1:18 am IST
Updated Jul 7, 2022, 1:18 am IST
TS Congress president A. Revanth Reddy. (DC Image)
 TS Congress president A. Revanth Reddy. (DC Image)

Hyderabad: Resentment is brewing within the state Congress over TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy’s unilateral approach in chalking out protest programmes and inducting leaders from other parties, sources said.

Party leaders said that the adverse impact of the leader’s decision to hold the Dharani protest programme on Wednesday in the city, instead of rural areas, led to it ending as a damp squib.

Sources also said that contrary to an announcement by the TPCC chief in New Delhi, about a series of agitations along with dates, there has been no discussion with the party’s central leadership on the same.
Senior party leaders were against filling the party ranks with the TPCC chief’s supporters from other parties, claiming that issuing tickets to such aspirants may lead to them switching loyalties in the case of a hung Assembly. They were also against Revanth’s strategy to prioritise 40 Assembly seats in the upcoming polls.

Party sources told Deccan Chronicle that veteran leader K. Jana Reddy was displeased over being kept in dark about the recent induction of leaders into the party, as he was officially designated as the chairman of the committee on poaching.

He is said to have questioned the sanctity of the committee, which was not apprised of the induction of P. Janardhan Reddy’s daughter, Vijaya Reddy, into the party ranks. There were objections raised over the proposed move to bring D. Srinivas and his son Sanjay into the party’s fold.

“Revanth is bluntly saying that he does not want to disclose details of leaders because it would alert the rival parties and the AICC incharge echoes his stand. But, interests of leaders who remained loyal to the party for decades and suffered in the past eight years need to be protected,” a senior leader said.

The leader said that party leaders communicated to the high command that Revanth must not make promises while inducting leaders from other parties, and that they must join unconditionally.

Recently, leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, following a meeting with AICC leader K.C. Venugopal, appealed to the media not to project difference of opinion as dissidence.

Sources said he was referring to working president T. Jayaprakash Reddy (Jagga Reddy) openly objecting to Revanth’s aggressive remarks against leaders, who, he said, cross party lines.

“As PCC president, he should not have lost his cool and should have been careful with the words he was using,” a second party leader said, while adding that there was no surprise he would try to end the controversy by regretting the use of such words, as in the case of remarks on the supremacy of Reddys in Congress.

The leaders have also been complaining against Revanth suspending the meetings of the PCC and political affairs committee to avoid being questioned by other senior leaders.

 

...
Tags: telangana pradesh congress committee (tpcc), a. revanth reddy
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

Meanwhile, heavy rains inundated the agricultural fields of Adilabad. Village roads and connecting roads were heavily flooded, affecting connectivity to other regions. (DC file photo)

Villages on banks of Godavari warned of flash floods

GMC commissioner Kirti Chekuri said that the Bakrid festival should be celebrated in Guntur city in a harmonious atmosphere and the city administration would provide full support for it. (Representational Image/AP)

Special desk to restrain cow slaughter during Bakrid

News

Tussle between forest dept, Panchayat Raj in Nirmal

Jagan, on arrival there, will hold a meeting with party leaders and representatives. Photo BY ARRANGEMENT.

Jagan visiting troubled Pulivendula to sort out YSRC problems



MOST POPULAR

 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Naqvi, RCP Singh resign from Union Cabinet

Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. (PTI File)

In push for south, BJP picks 4 for RS

K.V. Vijayendra Prasad.

Shinde sails through vote as Uddhav loses another MLA

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis after a special session of Maharashtra Assembly, at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai, Monday, July 4, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

Thackeray faction predicts Shinde government will fall in 6 months

Former Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray arrives at Shiv Sena Bhavan, in Mumbai, Monday, July 4, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Himanta blames Udaipur incident to Congress appeasement politics

Assam chief minister Himantha Biswa Sarna briefs media on the political resolution approved by the BJP's national executive meeting (Deepak Deshpande/DC)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->