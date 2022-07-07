  
Nation Politics 07 Jul 2022 All set for launch o ...
Nation, Politics

All set for launch of third YSRC plenary, 50 leaders to address gatherings

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD ILYAS
Published Jul 7, 2022, 11:30 pm IST
Updated Jul 7, 2022, 11:32 pm IST
Visakhapatnam East Assembly segment coordinator Akkaramani Vijayanirmala flagged off the buses that carried hundreds of women to Guntur to participate in the YSRC plenary session beginning on Friday. (Photo:DC)
 Visakhapatnam East Assembly segment coordinator Akkaramani Vijayanirmala flagged off the buses that carried hundreds of women to Guntur to participate in the YSRC plenary session beginning on Friday. (Photo:DC)

VIJAYAWADA: All is set for the third two-day YSRC Plenary on the 40-acre ground in Kaza close to Acharya Nagarjuna University in Guntur district, starting on Friday.

The final agenda with nine resolutions has been finalised. Some 50 leaders will address the gatherings on various topics after Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy delivers his inaugural address.

YSRC leaders said the plenary will be a grand affair, more so as this is the first after YSRC came to power in 2019. About 1.5 lakh people would attend the Plenary on the first day and the number would swell to over 4 lakh on the second day. The highlights at the plenary would reflect the works of the three-year governance of the party under the leadership of Jagan Reddy.

Minister Botsa Satyanarayana, adviser to government Sajjala Ramakrishna, TTD chairman Subba Reddy and other leaders held a meeting in the plenum premises on Thursday. Jagan will hoist the YSRC flag and explain the record of his three years and announce the plans for the next two years in his inaugural speech.

On the first day, the resolution for election of party president will be adopted and the election will follow. All public representatives will be in full attendance on the first day. Party honorary president YS Vijayamma will be present.

Ministers Ushasri Charan and RK Roja with MLC Pothula Sunitha, Lakshmi Parvathi and Jakkampudi Vijayalakshmi will address the meet on women empowerment. Ministers Adimulapu Suresh and Botsa Satyanarayana with MLAs Sudhakar Babu, K Rosaiah and Nagrajuna Yadav will address the delegates on Education.

On Navaratnalu-DBT, Ministers Buggana Rajendranath and Peddireddi Ramachandra with MLAs Bhagyalakshmi and Chevireddy Bhaskar will speak. On Medical and Health, ministers Vidadala Rajani and Seediri Appalaraju with MLAs Anil Yadav and AKK Srinivas and Kona Raghupathi will speak.

The last session on July 8 will be on Administration- Transparency, on which Tammineni Sitaram, Kolusu Parthasarathy, Pushpa Srivani, DM Varaprasad and Amanchi Krishnamohan will speak.

On July 9, ministers Taneti Vanitha, Merugu Nagarjuna, Srinivas Krishna and KVN Rao with Hafeez Khan, R Krishnaiah, Gorantla Madhav, N Dhanlakshmi and Jupudi Prabhakar will speak Social Justice.

Minister Kakani Govardhan, Nagi Reddy, K Kannababu, Karanam Dharmasri and Visveswara Reddy will speak on Agriculture. Minister Gudivada Amarnath with Abbayya Chowdary and Brahma Naidu will speak on Industries.

Ministers Ambati Rambabu and Jogi Ramesh with Kodali Nani, Perni Nani and Krishna Murali will speak on ‘four evil forces and Yellow media’.

Some 25 types of food items are available to the participants of the plenum and a temporary camp office has been arranged for CM Jagan.

...
Tags: chief minister jagan mohan reddy, ysrc leaders, ysrc plenary
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Guntur


Latest From Nation

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy watches the Essential and Vegetable exhibition after laying the foundation stone in the World-class Indo-German Academy for Research of Natural Irrigation at Pulivendula in YSR District on Thursday. (DC Photo)

Jagan lays foundation for APCARL, call to adopt natural farming

Former Telugu Desam (TD) MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar has been named as the main accused and organiser of the rooster fight betting at a mango grove in Patancheru by the Sangareddy police. (Photo: Facebook)

Chintamaneni prime accused in organising rooster fights

IMD on Thursday warned of heavy rainfall and intense spells of rain in isolated parts of Hyderabad for Friday and Saturday. (DC file photo)

Heavy rains over next 2 days in Telangana: IMD

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the inauguration of 'Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam' on the implementation of ‘National Education Policy-2022’, in Varanasi, Thursday, July 7, 2022. (PTI)

Meaning of development is empowerment of poor, deprived: PM Modi



MOST POPULAR

 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Punjab CM Mann gets married to doctor from Kurukshetra

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Gurpreet Kaur during their wedding ceremony in Chandigarh, Thursday, July 7, 2022. (PTI)

Naqvi, RCP Singh resign from Union Cabinet

Former union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi at his residence in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Naqvi submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, a day before the completion of his Rajya Sabha term. (PTI Photo)

Himanta blames Udaipur incident to Congress appeasement politics

Assam chief minister Himantha Biswa Sarna briefs media on the political resolution approved by the BJP's national executive meeting (Deepak Deshpande/DC)

Nadda inaugurates national officer bearers' meet ahead of BJP national executive meet

BJP national president JP Nadda inugrating the party national office bearers meeting at Hyderabad International Convention Centre (Deepak DESHPANDE/DC)

TRS to unleash massive banner blitzkrieg on Modi’s visit to Hyderabad

The TRS is planning to put up banners and flexies across the city questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his “unkept promises”. (Representational Image/DC)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->