All set for launch of third YSRC plenary, 50 leaders to address gatherings

Visakhapatnam East Assembly segment coordinator Akkaramani Vijayanirmala flagged off the buses that carried hundreds of women to Guntur to participate in the YSRC plenary session beginning on Friday. (Photo:DC)

VIJAYAWADA: All is set for the third two-day YSRC Plenary on the 40-acre ground in Kaza close to Acharya Nagarjuna University in Guntur district, starting on Friday.

The final agenda with nine resolutions has been finalised. Some 50 leaders will address the gatherings on various topics after Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy delivers his inaugural address.

YSRC leaders said the plenary will be a grand affair, more so as this is the first after YSRC came to power in 2019. About 1.5 lakh people would attend the Plenary on the first day and the number would swell to over 4 lakh on the second day. The highlights at the plenary would reflect the works of the three-year governance of the party under the leadership of Jagan Reddy.

Minister Botsa Satyanarayana, adviser to government Sajjala Ramakrishna, TTD chairman Subba Reddy and other leaders held a meeting in the plenum premises on Thursday. Jagan will hoist the YSRC flag and explain the record of his three years and announce the plans for the next two years in his inaugural speech.

On the first day, the resolution for election of party president will be adopted and the election will follow. All public representatives will be in full attendance on the first day. Party honorary president YS Vijayamma will be present.

Ministers Ushasri Charan and RK Roja with MLC Pothula Sunitha, Lakshmi Parvathi and Jakkampudi Vijayalakshmi will address the meet on women empowerment. Ministers Adimulapu Suresh and Botsa Satyanarayana with MLAs Sudhakar Babu, K Rosaiah and Nagrajuna Yadav will address the delegates on Education.

On Navaratnalu-DBT, Ministers Buggana Rajendranath and Peddireddi Ramachandra with MLAs Bhagyalakshmi and Chevireddy Bhaskar will speak. On Medical and Health, ministers Vidadala Rajani and Seediri Appalaraju with MLAs Anil Yadav and AKK Srinivas and Kona Raghupathi will speak.

The last session on July 8 will be on Administration- Transparency, on which Tammineni Sitaram, Kolusu Parthasarathy, Pushpa Srivani, DM Varaprasad and Amanchi Krishnamohan will speak.

On July 9, ministers Taneti Vanitha, Merugu Nagarjuna, Srinivas Krishna and KVN Rao with Hafeez Khan, R Krishnaiah, Gorantla Madhav, N Dhanlakshmi and Jupudi Prabhakar will speak Social Justice.

Minister Kakani Govardhan, Nagi Reddy, K Kannababu, Karanam Dharmasri and Visveswara Reddy will speak on Agriculture. Minister Gudivada Amarnath with Abbayya Chowdary and Brahma Naidu will speak on Industries.

Ministers Ambati Rambabu and Jogi Ramesh with Kodali Nani, Perni Nani and Krishna Murali will speak on ‘four evil forces and Yellow media’.

Some 25 types of food items are available to the participants of the plenum and a temporary camp office has been arranged for CM Jagan.