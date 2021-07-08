Nation Politics 07 Jul 2021 Revanth takes charge ...
Nation, Politics

Revanth takes charge as TPCC chief amid much fanfare

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDER PULLOOR
Published Jul 8, 2021, 12:07 am IST
Updated Jul 8, 2021, 12:07 am IST
New state Cong. chief vows to bring back party to power
MP Revanth Reddy takes charge as the new president of Telangana pradesh congress committee (TPCC) at Gandhi Bhavan. MP Uttamkumar Reddy and CLP leader Mallu bhatti Vikramarka are also seen. (Photo:DC/Surenderreddy Singireddy)
 MP Revanth Reddy takes charge as the new president of Telangana pradesh congress committee (TPCC) at Gandhi Bhavan. MP Uttamkumar Reddy and CLP leader Mallu bhatti Vikramarka are also seen. (Photo:DC/Surenderreddy Singireddy)

HYDERABAD: Amid much fanfare, Malkajgiri MP A. Revanth Reddy assumed charge as new Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president from outgoing president and MP Capt. N. Uttam Kumar Reddy here at Gandhi Bhavan on Wednesday. Uttam symbolically assigned the charge to the new chief by handing over a flag. Revanth Reddy reached the state Congress headquarters in a huge rally after performing special pujas at Peddamma Talli temple in Jubilee Hills and special prayers at Nampally dargah.

Speaking on the occasion, Revanth Reddy called upon the civil society to liberate the state from the clutches of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government led by Kalvakuntla family, which destroyed liberty and social justice of people. “Only four members of Kalvakuntla family - Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, his son and minister K. T. Rama Rao, daughter and MLC K. Kavitha, nephew and minister T. Harish Rao - are dictating four crore people of Telangana state,” he said.

 

Revanth Reddy came down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and said misrule of BJP at the Centre and the TRS in Telangana adversely affected people. There was no concern about the life of common man for the BJP government, which increased the process of petrol and diesel making lives miserable, he said. They (Modi and KCR) were more dangerous than Coronavirus, which damaged the lives of people, he added.

Referring to some mythical characters in the Ramayana, Revanth Reddy accused Chandrashekar Rao of abducting ‘Telangana Talli’ and keeping her in his farmhouse. “It is the need of the hour to free Telangana Talli from the clutches of KCR,” he said.

 

Though Chandrashekar Rao came to power by giving several promises to people, suicides by farmers, and fake encounters continued in his rule. Government job vacancies increased from 1.07 lakh at the time of formation of new state to 1.91 lakh now, he said.

Revanth Reddy said the Congress would work unitedly under the able leadership of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and come back to power in 2023. “Congress activists should work hard for the next two years reaching people at all villages, thandas and towns to explain the ideology of the party,” he said. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is looting the state in all fronts, destroying the lives of all including SC/ST, BC and minorities,” he alleged.

 

“People of Telangana fought against the Nizams’ rule and Razakars for liberty, but we continued to experience misery in the united Andhra Pradesh,” Revanth Reddy reminded, adding that Congress chief Sonia Gandhi granted Telangana state realising the decades-old dream of people.  

Revanth Reddy thanked Sonia Gandhi for giving him the chance to serve that party as TPCC president and to work for the aspirations of four crore people in Telangana state. He suggested party activists not to raise slogans in favour of any individual leader, but all should work under Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to bring back the party into power.

 

Congress Telangana state in-charge Manickam Tagore, outgoing TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, TPCC election and campaign committee chairmen Damodar Raja Narsimha, Madhu Goud Yashki and others spoke. Congress working committee member Tariq Anwar, former union minister Renuka Chowdary, senior leaders Ponnala Lakhmaiah, Nagam Janardhan Reddy and others were present.

...
Tags: a. revanth reddy, tpcc chief, uttam kumar reddy, trs, kcr, telangana, kalvakuntla family, ktr, kavitha, narendra modi, bjp
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Rachakonda commissioner of police appealed to public that wherever they notice children employed in hazardous occupations, they must inform Child line number 1098, Dial 100 or message WhatsApp No. 9490617111. Representational Image (Twitter)

19 kids rescued under Operation Muskaan-VII

Migrants are returning to their livelihoods due to the curfew relaxation in Andhra Pradesh. (DC Photo)

16 hours relaxation to rejuvenate trading activity in AP

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo:Twitter @AndhraPradeshCM)

KRMB not effective in discharging duties: CM Jagan

The Chief Minister's official residence, has pending dues worth Rs 25,49,914 for the financial years 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21. (Photo:Twitter@TelanganaCMO)

Telangana owes property tax worth Rs 678 crore to GHMC



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
 

People protest against Rain God with ‘Karuvu Rallu’ in Anantapur

As per the tradition, villagers in this drought-prone region throw waste material of their village, including the drought stones, on outskirts of another village to appease the Rain God into showering rains. (Representational Photo:DC)
 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Mukul Roy likely to get key post in Trinamul, Rajya Sabha seat too

Roy is expected to be appointed national vice-president of the TMC due to his nationwide contacts and the TMC’s ambition to expand in other states and become a formidable player in national politics ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. — DC Image

Owaisi says the Covid death toll is much higher than official projections

Three months are required to produce the vaccine. Whether 213 crore of vaccines will be available by December is a big question, Owaisi said. — PTI

Congress quizzes BJP 'silence' on Rafale

Rafale fighter jets. (AFP Photo)

Twitter India MD gets relief, no coercive action, says Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court restrained police from initiating coercive action against Twitter India's Head Manish Maheshwari. (Representative photo:AFP)

Chirag announces 'aashirvaad yatra' from father's birth anniversary, Paras hits back

LJP leader Chirag Paswan at national executive meeting in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham