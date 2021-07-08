Revanth takes charge as TPCC chief amid much fanfare

MP Revanth Reddy takes charge as the new president of Telangana pradesh congress committee (TPCC) at Gandhi Bhavan. MP Uttamkumar Reddy and CLP leader Mallu bhatti Vikramarka are also seen. (Photo:DC/Surenderreddy Singireddy)

HYDERABAD: Amid much fanfare, Malkajgiri MP A. Revanth Reddy assumed charge as new Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president from outgoing president and MP Capt. N. Uttam Kumar Reddy here at Gandhi Bhavan on Wednesday. Uttam symbolically assigned the charge to the new chief by handing over a flag. Revanth Reddy reached the state Congress headquarters in a huge rally after performing special pujas at Peddamma Talli temple in Jubilee Hills and special prayers at Nampally dargah.

Speaking on the occasion, Revanth Reddy called upon the civil society to liberate the state from the clutches of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government led by Kalvakuntla family, which destroyed liberty and social justice of people. “Only four members of Kalvakuntla family - Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, his son and minister K. T. Rama Rao, daughter and MLC K. Kavitha, nephew and minister T. Harish Rao - are dictating four crore people of Telangana state,” he said.

Revanth Reddy came down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and said misrule of BJP at the Centre and the TRS in Telangana adversely affected people. There was no concern about the life of common man for the BJP government, which increased the process of petrol and diesel making lives miserable, he said. They (Modi and KCR) were more dangerous than Coronavirus, which damaged the lives of people, he added.

Referring to some mythical characters in the Ramayana, Revanth Reddy accused Chandrashekar Rao of abducting ‘Telangana Talli’ and keeping her in his farmhouse. “It is the need of the hour to free Telangana Talli from the clutches of KCR,” he said.

Though Chandrashekar Rao came to power by giving several promises to people, suicides by farmers, and fake encounters continued in his rule. Government job vacancies increased from 1.07 lakh at the time of formation of new state to 1.91 lakh now, he said.

Revanth Reddy said the Congress would work unitedly under the able leadership of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and come back to power in 2023. “Congress activists should work hard for the next two years reaching people at all villages, thandas and towns to explain the ideology of the party,” he said. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is looting the state in all fronts, destroying the lives of all including SC/ST, BC and minorities,” he alleged.

“People of Telangana fought against the Nizams’ rule and Razakars for liberty, but we continued to experience misery in the united Andhra Pradesh,” Revanth Reddy reminded, adding that Congress chief Sonia Gandhi granted Telangana state realising the decades-old dream of people.

Revanth Reddy thanked Sonia Gandhi for giving him the chance to serve that party as TPCC president and to work for the aspirations of four crore people in Telangana state. He suggested party activists not to raise slogans in favour of any individual leader, but all should work under Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to bring back the party into power.

Congress Telangana state in-charge Manickam Tagore, outgoing TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, TPCC election and campaign committee chairmen Damodar Raja Narsimha, Madhu Goud Yashki and others spoke. Congress working committee member Tariq Anwar, former union minister Renuka Chowdary, senior leaders Ponnala Lakhmaiah, Nagam Janardhan Reddy and others were present.