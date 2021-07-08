Nation Politics 07 Jul 2021 KRMB not effective i ...
Nation, Politics

KRMB not effective in discharging duties: CM Jagan

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 8, 2021, 12:52 am IST
Updated Jul 8, 2021, 12:52 am IST
Bring all reservoirs of AP and TS under KRMB with CISF security
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo:Twitter @AndhraPradeshCM)
 Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo:Twitter @AndhraPradeshCM)

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday demanded that the Central government notify the jurisdiction of Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) and bring all reservoirs in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana state under the board’s control with CISF security.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister said these measures will help in the effective operation and maintenance of reservoirs, in the interest of both the states and in compliance with the provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.

 

He stated that earlier he had highlighted the belligerent attitude of the TS in violation of the operational protocol of common reservoirs of AP and Telangana on the Krishna river on July 1. "But Telangana continues to blatantly violate norms and orders of the KRMB, depriving AP of water.”

 “Even from the Pulichintala Project which is a balancing reservoir intended for stabilization of the existing Krishna Delta System, the state of Telangana unilaterally continues to draw water for power generation. This is done even without the indent raised by the competent authority — i.e., the superintending engineer, IC, Vijayawada,” the Chief Minister said.

 

“Without taking any release orders from KRMB, this water is being wasted due to surplusing over Prakasam barrage to the Bay of Bengal.”

The Chief Minister further stated that the intention of the TS government was to deprive the state of AP of its due share of allocated water as the drawals will be delayed considerably and the water is being wasted by allowing the surplus to flow into the sea.

“As such, it was already requested that the KRMB may be directed to account for all these unauthorised drawals by TS against the agreed allocations of 299 tmc to TS.”

 

The Chief Minister said, “AP has already complained to the Ministry of Jalashakti (MoJS) on a number of occasions about TS violating all the established norms, principles and procedures in vogue on utilisation of river water and also brought TS’s unauthorised projects to the notice of the ministry. TS started the construction of new projects of Palamuru Ranga Reddy LIS to lift 90 tmc at the rate of 1.5 tmc a day at 800-feet level and Dindi LIS to lift 30 tmc at the rate of 0.5 tmc a day at 800 feet level. It is further enhancing the scope of Kalwakurthy LIS from 25 to 40 tmc at the rate of 0.4tmc a day at 800 feet, SLBC from 30 to 40 tmc at the rate of 0.5tmc a day at the rate of 825 feet to utilise a total of 200 tmc at the rate of 3 tmc a day.”

 

“Apart from this, TS is drawing 4 tmc of water for power generation at 796 feet level itself,” the Chief Minister informed the Prime Minister in his letter.

“In spite of repeated complaints before the MoJS and KRMB to prevail on TS to stop execution of illegal projects and unauthorised enhancements, without appraisal of the DPRs by KRMB, scrutiny by CWC for approvals of apex council, no effective step has been taken so far. Moreover, it has been observed that KRMB has not been effective in discharging its duties and is not acting in a manner which it is expected to when it comes to protecting the legitimate interests of AP.”

 

The Chief Minister said, “All projects in the AP territory are legitimate schemes having all approvals and allocation of waters by KWDT-I and mentioned in the 11th Schedule of the AP Reorganisation Act. It is to reiterate that AP is neither creating any new ayacut nor any new canal nor new storage under the Rayalaseema Lift Scheme.”

“It is only to draw water at a level of over 800ft connecting to the existing canal system to meet the drinking and irrigation needs of the chronically drought-prone areas of Rayalaseema, SPSR Nellore and Prakasam districts well within their allocations of 512 TMC as Pothireddypadu Head Regulator cannot draw any water below reservoir level of +854ft and full drawal can only be achieved at a level of +881ft only.”

 

The Chief Minister requested the Prime Minister to stop TS from the indiscriminate drawal of water solely for power generation when there is no need for irrigation and to follow the established norms and protocols and directions of the KRMB.

He urged the PM that the jurisdiction of KRMB be notified immediately and all the off-takes that include water for irrigation, power and drinking water on common reservoirs of both the states be kept under the control of KRMB with CISF security for effective operation and maintenance in the interest of AP and TS in compliance with the provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act.

 

...
Tags: jagan mohan reddy, pm narendra modi, andhra pradesh, krishna water, krmb, cisf security, telangana, pulichintala project, krishna delta system, prakasam barrage
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, exhausted workers, who bring dead bodies for cremation, sit on the rear step of an ambulance inside a crematorium, in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)

India records 45,892 new COVID-19 cases, 817 deaths

Two police officers were involved in torturing and hatching a conspiracy to frame ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan. (Photo: PTI/File)

Nambi Narayanan's false implication delayed India's cryo tech development: CBI

Virbhadra Singh was 87. (Photo: PTI)

Former Himachal chief minister Virbhadra Singh dies of post-COVID complications

The meeting was chaired by party president Pawan Kalyan and PAC Chairman Nadendla Manohar. (DC Image/File)

Andhra-Telangana water dispute: Jana Sena to form committee of irrigation experts



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Dilip Kumar’s Hyderabad connections

Dilip Kumar with his wife, Saira Banu. (AFP)
 

Despite lockdowns, Hyderabad air rife with Nitrogen dioxide

The eight Indian cities where the NO2 pollution has increased since the initial lockdown are, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Lucknow. Representational Image (Twitter)
 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
 

People protest against Rain God with ‘Karuvu Rallu’ in Anantapur

As per the tradition, villagers in this drought-prone region throw waste material of their village, including the drought stones, on outskirts of another village to appease the Rain God into showering rains. (Representational Photo:DC)
 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Mukul Roy likely to get key post in Trinamul, Rajya Sabha seat too

Roy is expected to be appointed national vice-president of the TMC due to his nationwide contacts and the TMC’s ambition to expand in other states and become a formidable player in national politics ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. — DC Image

Owaisi says the Covid death toll is much higher than official projections

Three months are required to produce the vaccine. Whether 213 crore of vaccines will be available by December is a big question, Owaisi said. — PTI

Congress quizzes BJP 'silence' on Rafale

Rafale fighter jets. (AFP Photo)

Twitter India MD gets relief, no coercive action, says Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court restrained police from initiating coercive action against Twitter India's Head Manish Maheshwari. (Representative photo:AFP)

Chirag announces 'aashirvaad yatra' from father's birth anniversary, Paras hits back

LJP leader Chirag Paswan at national executive meeting in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham